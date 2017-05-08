Newspaper summaries-May 8 2017

The Star

NASA principal Wetang’ula will vie for re-election as Bungoma Senator – Ford Kenya: NASA principal Moses Wetang’ula will defend his Bungoma senator seat in the general election, his party Ford Kenya has announced. Bungoma secretary Peter Wakhuleka said Wetang’ula made the decision as he is irreplaceable. “It is a sealed deal. We are going to present his name to the IEBC as unopposed candidate.” he said. He spoke at a press conference in Bungoma town on Sunday, which aspirants from Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties attended. Wetang’ula will relinquish his seat, in the event that the National Super Alliance forms the next government, to take the position of deputy prime minister.

End senseless killings by police, lawyer Ahmednasir tells Uhuru, Raila: Lawyer Ahmednasir Abdullahi has asked the President and Opposition chief to find lasting solutions to the “senseless killing of Muslims”. Via Twitter on Sunday, he also asked Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga to ensure the continued abduction of innocent Kenyans, in the pretext of fighting terrorism, comes to an end. “Uhuru and Raila should address Muslims because…the issue of extrajudicial killings in number one [for Muslims in Coast and North Eastern],” he wrote. Abdullahi said the government created its own bad reputation. “It is fact that only the Philippine President has killed extra-judicially more than the Jubilee government,” he said.

119 infected after Mombasa dengue fever outbreak: A dengue fever outbreak has left more than 100 people infected Mombasa, county health executive Khadija Shikelly said. The disease has spread to all six sub counties in the county.. Kisauni recorded the highest number of cases at 37, followed by Mvita at 25. Both Changamwe and Likoni recorded 21 cases respectively. The cases were confirmed after Rapid Diagnostic test kits done at Aga Khan Hospital, Mombasa, Al Farouk ,Jocham and Seyyid Fatima hospitals. Last week, county officials warned of an outbreak of water and vector borne disease as a result of the long rains.

Daily Nation

Karua to Waiguru: Don’t rejoice yet: Narc Kenya party Leader Martha Karua has told the former devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru not to rejoice yet, warning of a tough battle on August 8 for the Kirinyaga governorship. Ms Waiguru is the Jubilee Party nominee for the seat after she garnered 100,632 votes beating her close rival, Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari Gachoka, who got 46,678 votes while the incumbent governor, Joseph Ndathi, got 17, 085 votes during the party’s primaries. Ms Karua who spoke on Saturday when her party endorsed the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto, said from her past leadership legacy, she is confident that she will defeat Ms Waiguru and become the second Kirinyaga governor.

Uhuru fights to push food prices off polls agenda: President Uhuru Kenyatta is fighting to address the rising cost of living that has become a campaign agenda for the Opposition, as he hits the road seeking Kenyans’ support for his re-election. On Sunday, a day after he was endorsed to defend his seat in the August 8 General Election, Mr Kenyatta reiterated that funds would be sought to stabilise the prices. “The President is concerned by the rising cost of essential commodities. He has settled on fresh measures through a supplementary budget to address the situation,” said State House Spokesperson Manoah Esipisu.

Group suspected of running insurance fraud scheme: A group of young doctors, pharmacists and hospital staff is suspected of running a well organised medical insurance fraud scheme that is bleeding the sector dry and giving investigators sleepless nights. One arm of the cartel writes fake prescriptions for getting drugs from major hospitals using fake insurance cards then resells them to the market in what has taken fraud investigators more than one year to crack. The other runs accurate data collection that involves identifying employers with lucrative outpatient and inpatient covers and whose employees rarely get admitted, produce identity documents and use them to admit other sick individuals in high end hospitals at a lesser fee.

The Standard

President Uhuru set to visit UK and China this month: President Uhuru Kenyatta has a busy month with international engagements that include visits to London and China. The President is expected to attend the opening session of the 26th Governing Council of the United Nations Human Settlement Programme in Nairobi. The conference is expected to set the political tone and shape the implementation of the New Urban Agenda. The conference, whose theme is ‘Opportunities for effective implementation of the New Urban Agenda’ will run until May 12. State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu said the President would also host Benin President Patrice Talon within the week. Uhuru will then travel to London to attend the Third London Conference on Somalia on May 11.

4,000 candidates to vie as independent: The Registrar of Political Parties Lucy Ndung’u confirmed that there are about 4,000 independent candidates. This, she said, is an increase from 350 independent candidates in 2013 general elections. Ms Ndung’u said her office cannot however provide a breakdown of the candidates in the different elective positions up for grabs in the elections. Majority of those running as independents had unsuccessfully attempted to win party tickets. Some of those who have defected are bigwigs from the ruling Jubilee and ODM. It is this big number that forced Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to extend the clearance of the independent candidates.

Why taps in Nairobi will remain dry despite rains: Nairobi residents may soon get more water if the rains persist. However, until the water level hits the 30 per cent mark at Ndakaini Dam, city residents will continue to get water twice a week. Therefore, the increase in the frequency of water supply from the current two days in a week to three days will depended on the ongoing rains. The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company yesterday said the water level at the Ndakaini Dam, which is the main supplier of the city, was improving and that the firm would review the rationing schedule in a week if the rains continued.

Business Daily

Nanyuki farmhouse earns global acclaim: A Kenyan farmhouse has made the list of the priciest and most luxurious residences in the world after it was featured in a publication released by property management firm Knight Frank. Uligani House in Nanyuki was ranked amongst the most desirable developments in the world this year by International View 2017, a publication for latest premium property within Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia Pacific and America and the Caribbean. The $2.95 million (Sh295 million) property sits on 81.4 acres and features a four-bedroom main house, three guest cottages and a staff quarter that can accommodate five people. Property listed on the annual index are said to be of the finest quality.

State slams brakes on annuity roads project: Kenya has abandoned its annuity roads financing model citing inflated costs and the slow pace of project approvals despite support from the World Bank. Transport Secretary James Macharia said contractors frustrated the programme, which the Jubilee administration had initially said would add an additional 10,000 kilometres of medium-grade urban and rural roads during its first term which ends on August 8. “The annuity programme was very slow because it involved many parties like financiers, legal teams and contractors who had to agree on every aspect,” Mr Macharia said last week. “The 10,000km of low volume seal roads will now be funded through the national budget.”

Help us get promoted, auditors tell Uhuru: Internal auditors attached to the national government have appealed to President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and ensure they are promoted just like other employees. Through a representative, the more than 500 auditors said they deserve to be promoted to the next job groups after stagnating in the same position for over six years despite advancing their education. The official said there was disquiet among his colleagues after they were left out in promotions recently advertised where only career accountants and drivers in the Directorate of Accounting Services and Quality Assurance will benefit. The same directorate houses the internal audit department.