Sports headlines-May 6 2017 Eliud Kipchoge runs fastest marathon on record at Monza

Eliud Kipchoge runs fastest marathon on record at Monza
Kenyan Olympic athlete Eliud Kipchoge has run the fastest ever recorded marathon in two hours and 24 seconds. However, he narrowly missed out on his bid to become the first person to run the 26.2 mile distance in under two hours.
His time also does not count as a world record because of conditions surrounding the race, including pacemaking arrangements.
Kipchoge was one of three elite athletes attempting to run the first sub-two hour marathon – exactly 63 years after Roger Bannister became the first person to break the four-minute mile.
He was joined by three-time Boston Marathon winner Lelisa Desisa, from Ethiopia, and Eritrean half-marathon world-record holder Zersenay Tadese.
The challenge, backed by sportswear giant Nike, took place early on Saturday morning at the Monza F1 track in Milan.
Tottenham let title hopes slip in defeat at West Ham
Tottenham’s pursuit of Premier League leaders Chelsea was dealt a big blow as Manuel Lanzini’s fierce finish earned victory for London rivals West Ham.
Spurs could have narrowed the gap to a point with victory at London Stadium, but were well below par as the Hammers helped Chelsea close on the title.
Hammers keeper Adrian made first-half saves from Harry Kane and Eric Dier before Lanzini smashed in a loose ball.
Chelsea need two wins from their final four games to be crowned champions. Tottenham must hope the Blues slip up in a favourable-looking run-in, which includes home games against three sides in the bottom seven.
Antonio Conte’s side will secure the title on Friday, 12 May if they beat both Middlesbrough and West Brom.
