News highlights-May 6 2017 Uhuru to be endorsed as Jubilee flag bearer at delegates meet

Uhuru to be endorsed as Jubilee flag bearer at delegates meet
The Jubilee Party will hold a Special National Delegates Convention Saturday at the Bomas of Kenya, following the just concluded nominations to endorse President Uhuru Kenyatta as the party flag bearer for the August General Election.
The meeting will also take stock of the party’s unity following the gruelling primaries that saw many aspirants defecting to vie as independent candidates.
READ ALSO: Jubilee postpones its Nairobi county nominations yet again
According to party Secretary General Raphael Tuju, the convention will be attended by all sitting Governors, MPs, Senators, Woman representatives and MCAs.
Tuju stated that all members of the National Governing Council and all newly nominated aspirants will also be present during the event.
On Friday, the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) delegates formally endorsed its party leader Raila Odinga to be their presidential flag-bearer in the August 8 polls.
John Mbadi’s nomination nullified by Political Parties Disputes Tribunal
The Political Parties Dispute Tribunal has nullified the nomination of John Mbadi as the ODM parliamentary candidate for Suba constituency.
The tribunal has subsequently ordered a repeat poll for the seat in 7 polling centers. The tribunal has equally declared null and void and of no effect in law the nomination of Wavinya Ndeti as the Wiper gubernatorial candidate.
READ ALSO: Raila kin Oburu Odinga and Jakoyo Midiwo defeated in ODM nominations
The Kyalo Mbobu led tribunal has further ordered Wiper to undertake a repeat poll in Machakos within 48 hours.
While delivering his ruling Mbobu said Ndeti was irregularly nominated by the Wiper party on the 30th of April considering that the nominations were carried out in contempt of a court order that had stopped the exercise on the material day.
