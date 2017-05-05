Sports headlines-May 5 2017 Rashford free-kick gives Man United first-leg lead

Rashford free-kick gives Man United first-leg lead

Marcus Rashford’s superb free-kick gave Manchester United control of their Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo. The 19-year-old striker’s curling effort not only gave United the lead, but also a precious away goal going into next Thursday’s second leg at Old Trafford.

With United outside the Premier League’s top four – a point behind Manchester City and four off third-placed Liverpool – the Europa League perhaps represents their best opportunity of earning a place in next season’s Champions League.

They looked to have spurned their best chances in northern Spain – three times they were denied in the first half by home goalkeeper Sergio Alvarez.

As Celta improved, United’s wastefulness seemed increasingly important, only for Rashford to produce the sort of quality needed to beat the excellent Alvarez.

AFC Leopards coach composed ahead of Mashemeji derby

AFC Leopards coach Stewart Hall says nothing special has been done in training ahead of the much-hyped ‘Mashemeji’ derby.

It is going to be the 81st meeting for the two sides in the league in 49 years and the first time for Hall and Gor Mahia’s Ze Maria are meeting. The Englishman is however expecting an entertaining match from the two teams.

“We have been doing our normal training, this is a match like any other and there is nothing new or extra-ordinary with this game. As usual we have to give our best and try win maximum points; that is all that matters. But I am expecting a very exciting game this weekend.”

Ingwe have won four matches, drawn two and lost two of the eight games played this season.