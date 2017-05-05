Newspaper summaries-May 5 2017

Daily Nation

Mike Sonko debuts new look: It was a new-look Senator Mike Sonko who sat across host Jeff Koinange on Citizen TV’s JKLive on Wednesday night. Gone were the heavy gold and diamond rings and chains, the mohawk and other unconventional hair styles topped off with red, green, peroxide or other colourful dyes, the ripped jeans or zoot suits. Instead, the controversial and rambunctious Jubilee nominee for the Nairobi gubernatorial elections was decked out in a conservative business suit, and in the interview came across as sober, calm and thoughtful. It was a far cry for the same Sonko, who, hosted on the same station six weeks ago, had appeared so loud, wild-eyed, unruly and out of control, that host Hussein Mohammed was forced to cut short the interview.

Jubilee and ODM call delegates to Nairobi: President Uhuru Kenyatta and his main challenger Raila Odinga have now embarked on the process of uniting their fractured troops behind them as they get the endorsement of their coalitions. The Orange Democratic Movement and Jubilee Party national conventions take place in Nairobi today and tomorrow, respectively, signalling a new leg in the race for the August 8 General Election. After chaotic primaries in their parties, both Mr Kenyatta and Mr Odinga will focus on healing the wounds and uniting for the battle ahead. Yesterday, ODM officials were upbeat that the National Delegates Convention will give the opposition alliance the momentum it needs to go all the way to victory.

Major shake-up of IEBC officials days to poll: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has reshuffled its officials across the country ahead of elections. The commission has further scrapped the position of regional coordinators and instead appointed 47 county managers. In the changes, all the 290 constituencies have new returning officers. IEBC’s 17 regional coordinators have been retained as election managers. Another 30 officials have been promoted to make the 47 county managers. In a letter to all the officers dated May 2, 2017, a copy of which The Standard obtained, CEO Ezra Chiloba said they followed a criteria approved by the commission when making the deployments.

US gives nod to Sh26 billion arms deal: The US State Department has approved the sale of military hardware worth Sh26 billion to Kenya. Kenya had requested to purchase fighter helicopters, rocket launchers, and ammunition. The package comes with communications and navigation equipment, contractor logistics support, training, US Government technical assistance, airframe and weapon system spare parts support, contractor field service representative support, and special assigned airlift mission flight delivery support. Security cooperation The Defence Security Cooperation Agency delivered the required certification, notifying Congress of this possible sale on May 1, 2017. This notice of a potential sale is required by the law and does not mean the sale has been concluded.

NASA chiefs to calm storm after ‘bitter’ party primaries: The National Super Alliance Pentagon members are scheduled to retreat to their backyards to calm the storm triggered by the acrimonious primaries. NASA chiefs are also keen to pacify the restive Western and Ukambani amid muted protests that the two regions were shortchanged in the opposition lineup unveiled last week. Chama Cha Mashinani leader Isaac Rutto has camped in the Rift Valley to sell NASA’s manifesto to the region, and what it means to the country at large. Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi and Ford Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula shelved their presidential ambitions for Raila Odinga, who promised to be a transitional head of state.

Court rejects call to reduce bail of man who cost KRA Sh3.9bn loss: A Nairobi court has said it will not reduce the Sh700,000 bail imposed on IT expert Alex Mutuku. He is accused of electronic fraud which caused the Kenya Revenue Authority a loss of more than Sh3.9 billion. Milimani chief magistrate Francis Andayi declined another request by Mutuku to have the investigating officer in the case be compelled to release some of his items, including a motorbike. Andayi said the court earlier reviewed Mutuku’s bail and it was reduced from Sh1 million. He told the accused that the court cannot compel police to release items they might present as exhibit. The magistrate directed that the case proceeds to a full hearing on Wednesday.

EACC raids homes of Land Commission officials, recover Sh17m cash: Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission investigators yesterday raided the houses of top National Land Commission officials, among them chairman Muhammad Swazuri, and recovered Sh17 million in cash. EACC spokesman Yassin Amarow confirmed the raids but did not reveal in whose house the money was recovered. The money was in $160,000 and Sh 1 million. A second group of investigators raided the offices of the officials in Nairobi. The EACC investigators were hoping to recover monies from all the houses, following allegations of graft that have hit the commission. The homes include those of vice chairman Abigael Mbagaya Mukolwe, chief executive officer Tom Chavangi, finance director Francis Mugo and his deputy.

KQ picks austerity hawk for big turnaround task: Sebastian Mikosz, the man Kenya Airways has picked to lead its turnaround journey, is a ruthless and well-known cost management hawk whose tenure at the national carrier is initially expected to further shrink the airline’s workforce and squeeze out fat from its various operating arms, the Business Daily can reveal. Mr Mikosz, who takes over from Mbuvi Ngunze, faces the task of piloting the airline through its most turbulent terrain that is paved with a Sh145.8 billion debt and a loss-making streak that has persisted in the past four years. The Pole, who jets into the country next week to meet KQ’s top management, should be relatively at home with the assignment given his previous postings, reputation and record.

Control of betting billions on hold after court ruling: The control of billions of shillings in Nairobi’s betting and gaming industry will remain under national government for at least two more months before City Hall effectively takes charge. This follows a High Court ruling issued by (now Supreme Court judge) Isaac Lenaola on Thursday that extended the suspension of the operations of the Nairobi City County Betting, Lotteries and Gaming Act 2014 for a further 60 days. According to the judge, the extended period will allow gazettement of functions of both levels of governments in matters to do with gaming licenses.

World meteorological body warns of possible El Niño: The World Meteorological Organisation (WMO) has issued an El Niño alert, warning that the chances of the adverse weather phenomenon occurring later in the year have risen above 50 per cent. El Niño is often characterised by heavy rains and flooding and it could have a devastating effect in large swathes of the country recently ravaged by a drought that lasted more than six months. Already, several parts of Kenya are experiencing heavy flooding with the onset of the rainy season at the end of last month. The WMO, the umbrella body for all meteorological departments in the world, says there is a 50-60 per cent chance of El Niño occurring following the recent recording of a rise in the sea surface temperatures.