News highlights-May 5 2017 Raila speaks on being a one-term President if elected in August

Raila speaks on being a one-term President if elected in August
It is not clear whether the opposition National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, will make another attempt at the presidency if he fails to clinch the seat in the August 8, 2017 General Election.
This is after he failed to shed more light on the matter during an exclusive interview with Citizen TV Thursday, May 4 night at his Karen home, Nairobi. Raila, however, said he is ready to honor the NASA coalition agreement which stated that he will only serve for one term if he wins.
“The agreement we have lasts for five years only. There was no commitment to honor previous agreements but the one we have has been reached in good faith,” said Raila.
He exuded confidence that NASA will send Jubilee government packing arguing that the opposition already has more than 10 million votes in their political basket.
Former Kamkunji MP Simon Mbugua steps down for Yusuf Hassan
Former Kamukunji Member of Parliament Simon Mbugua has relinquished his Jubilee ticket to incumbent MP Yusuf Hassan saying the decision was arrived at after consultation with the party.
Speaking at party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi, Mbugua said he will support the re-election of the incumbent come August 8th poll. Mbugua called on his supporters to throw their weight behind Yusuf on August 8th so that they can deliver the seat to Jubilee Party.
Meanwhile, Starehe MP Maina Kamanda has conceded defeat to his rival Charles Njagua Kanyi, aka Jaguar saying he will support him so that they can also deliver the seat to the Jubilee party.
Kamanda has also said he will not ditch the Jubilee Party even though he claimed the nominations were a sham. Kamanda claimed that non-party members were allowed to take part in the nomination exercise.
