Decimal Records set to take over Kenyan music industry

- Decimal Records is a Kenyan record label run by label executives;Eric Musyoka and Bon’eye in Nairobi
- With the aim of creating vibrant and dynamic music, Decimal Records’ artistes will shift the perception of the look and feel of modern-day African stars born and bred in Kenya
- Eric Musyoka and Bon’eye are orchestrating Kenya’s premiere record label to produce the next generation of creative and business oriented artistes
Decimal records officially re-launched at the Michael Joseph Centre in a star studded affair hosted by label executives; legendary producer Musyoka and rapper Bon’eye. They unveiled the label’s newly signed artistes Brian Nadra, Konkodi and Jack Rooster with a brand new vision for their careers. Performances from all the artistes were put up on stage as a sneak peek into the future of the reborn record label.
READ ALSO: Xtatic announces that she has left international label Sony Music
Speaking at the launch, Eric Musyoka who serves as a founding member and partner at Decimal Records said, “It’s been 20 years since the idea of Decimal was born so at 20 we have know-how and can relate to the old school and new era of music business,” adding, “and with Bon’eye, Brian Nadra, Konkodi and Jack Rooster – the goal is to produce quality and great music and see them reap the fruits of their success in music business.”
You might also like
How to pamper your handbags
Just like clothing and footwear, handbags are an essential component of any lady’s closet. Although the average lady owns more than a few handbags, they delight in the guilty pleasure
What is Pokémon Go?
They are everywhere again. The franchise that was all the rage in the late 90s and early noughties is suffocating the public with its cute amorphous creatures once again. Pokémon
‘Our Perfect Wedding’ winners enjoy their perfect wedding
The winners of the MNET/Multichoice reality TV show ‘Our Perfect Wedding’ finally had their big day last Saturday at CITAM Karen. Bride and Groom, Beatrice Muthoni and Daniel Makau were
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!