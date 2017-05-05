Decimal Records set to take over Kenyan music industry

Decimal Records is a Kenyan record label run by label executives;Eric Musyoka and Bon’eye in Nairobi

With the aim of creating vibrant and dynamic music, Decimal Records’ artistes will shift the perception of the look and feel of modern-day African stars born and bred in Kenya

Eric Musyoka and Bon’eye are orchestrating Kenya’s premiere record label to produce the next generation of creative and business oriented artistes

Decimal records officially re-launched at the Michael Joseph Centre in a star studded affair hosted by label executives; legendary producer Musyoka and rapper Bon’eye. They unveiled the label’s newly signed artistes Brian Nadra, Konkodi and Jack Rooster with a brand new vision for their careers. Performances from all the artistes were put up on stage as a sneak peek into the future of the reborn record label.

Speaking at the launch, Eric Musyoka who serves as a founding member and partner at Decimal Records said, “It’s been 20 years since the idea of Decimal was born so at 20 we have know-how and can relate to the old school and new era of music business,” adding, “and with Bon’eye, Brian Nadra, Konkodi and Jack Rooster – the goal is to produce quality and great music and see them reap the fruits of their success in music business.”

