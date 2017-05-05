Can’t help but watch an entire series in one night? M-Net has the solution with a new binge channel

M-Net and MultiChoice have whipped up another special treat for fans of international television series: a brand new, weekends-only “record channel” called M-Net Binge. From tomorrow, Saturday 6 May M-Net Binge will give DStv Premium customers across the African continent the opportunity to record and an entire season of top-notch shows that proved to be addictive viewing when they were screened on channels such as M-Net, M-Net Edge and VUZU Amp.

M-Net Binge will be live on DStv’s channel 900 on Saturdays and Sundays between 21:30 CAT and approximately 05:00 CAT the next morning with back-to-back episodes of the selected series for the weekend. Viewers who opt to record these shows will thus be able to create their own box sets of shows on their decoders to enjoy when it suits them best.

While themed binge weekends – like a Shonda Rhimes breakaway or Superhero take-over or period drama indulgence – are on the cards, M-Net Binge will offer a special lead-up to the much-anticipated worldwide arrival of the reboot of Twin Peaks on Tuesday 23 May. On Saturday 6 May, M-Net Binge will bring you all nine episodes of the first season of David Lynch’s iconic crime drama. Thereafter, Season 2 of the eerie Twin Peaks, comprising a total of 23 episodes, will come your way in three batches on Sunday 7 May, Saturday 13 and Sunday 14 May respectively.

During the rest of May, recent highly acclaimed series such as Big Little Lies, with Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman leading a powerhouse female cast, and HBO’s masterly crafted The Night Of will form part of the M-Net Binge offering.

“In the ever-changing world of television, binge watching has become a worldwide phenomenon. This channel gives viewers a chance to binge on their favourite series” says M-Net CEO Yolisa Phahle. “M-Net’s successful movie pop-up channels have shown that our Premium viewers love themed and curated content and M-Net Binge is an exciting initiative for series fans to catch up with the best of the best shows that they may have missed or want to watch again. This means that our viewers can clearly distinguish between channels built around fresh content like M-Net with its extended prime-time that runs between 06:00am CAT until midnight and channels that speak to viewer convenience, ” explains Phahle.

