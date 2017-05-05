Business highlights – Maize imports get government green light as state moves to curtail rising flour prices

Firms to import maize until July 31 as government moves to control runaway flour prices
- The government has finally opened the window for duty-free maize imports aimed at stemming a biting shortage that has seen the price of flour nearly double in the past eight months
- The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has now set the rules for importation of duty-free yellow and white maize meant to plug the huge deficit in the domestic market
- KRA Commissioner of Customs and Border Control Julius Musyoki said the firms have up to July 31 to ship in the white maize while yellow maize will be allowed in till August 31
While importation of white maize is open to any person in Kenya, the shipping in of yellow maize is restricted to chosen companies, who will ensure it is limited to use as animal feeds.
Subdued sales force fashion retailer Deacons to close down clothing stores
- Deacons is set to close a number of its stores by end of next month in a move expected to render an undisclosed number of employees jobless
- The NSE-listed firm as attributed the closures to subdued sales, which have forced it to restructure its business
- The retailer posted a net loss of Ksh278 million for the year to December compared to a Ksh100.6 million profit in 2015
Deacons, which has 350 employees working in 46 outlets in Kenya, Rwanda, Mauritius and Uganda, last week closed Angelo at Sarit Centre in Nairobi but in this case redeployed the four employees at the store.
Kenyan schools set to benefit from Ksh200 million Google grant
- World famous tech company, Google has announced a Ksh200 million grant to support the use of technology in schools
- The fund will be released to RTI International to help in improving learning outcomes among lower primary pupils in all public schools in Kenya through the Tusome Early Grade Reading programme
- The grant is part of a Ksh5 billion commitment from Google that has been set to help close global education gaps
The grant will help improve the literacy skills of more than six million children in primary schools, in line with Tusome’s goal of building the capacity.
The programme aims to reach to over 100,000 Standard One, Two and Three teachers, 1,300 curriculum support officers, 67 instructional coaches supporting APBET institutions and over 300 senior education personnel.
