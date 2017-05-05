Business highlights – Kenya has the region’s highest unemployment rate, new UN report reveals

Urgent action needed to address youth unemployment crisis, says new report

Urgent actions are needed to address stagnating levels of competitiveness for Africa’s economies to create enough jobs for young people entering the job market, the latest report by the African Development Bank (AfDB) shows

The analysis, dubbed Africa Competitiveness Report 2017, states that if current policies remain unchanged, less than one-quarter of the 450 million new jobs needed in the next 20 years will be created

Kenya holds the dubious distinction of having the region’s highest unemployment rate, the United Nations says in its latest assessment of human development that throws a huge policy-making challenge at Nairobi

The 2017 Human Development Index (HDI) shows that Kenya’s rate of unemployment is now equal to those of neighboring Ethiopia and Rwanda combined, highlighting the absurdity of economic policies that have sustained growth without generating jobs culminating to poor distribution of the benefits of growth.

Klaus Tilmes, Director of the World Bank’s Trade and Competitiveness Global Practices department says to meet the aspirations of their growing youth populations, African governments are well-advised to enact policies that improve levels of productivity and the business environment for trade and investment.

Stakeholders call for multipronged approach to address armyworm menace as pests threaten country’s food security

Agriculture sector stakeholders have emphasised the need to act fast and for an integrated management approach in dealing with the fall armyworm, not only in Kenya but across the continent

This follows a recent survey which revealed that smallholder farmers in eastern, southern and western Africa are facing a major threat to their crops from the armyworm pest

The pesta have so far damaged almost 300,000 hectares of maize in the region

The fall armyworm, a recent interloper in Africa though widely prevalent in the Americas, attacks more than 80 different plant species, including maize, a major food staple in sub-Saharan Africa on which more than 200 million people depend.

A conservative estimate indicates the loss of Africa’s maize due to the fall armyworm could cost the continent US$3 billion (Ksh309 billion) in the coming year, according to Roger Day, Sanitary and Phytosanitary Coordinator at the Center for Agricultural and Biosciences International (CABI).

KQ appoints new Group Managing Director as turnaround strategy takes shape

Kenya Airways (KQ) has announced the appointment of Mr Sebastian Mikosz to the role of Group Managing Director & CEO with effect from June 1, 2017

Mikosz will replace current CEO Mbuvi Ngunze

Ngunze will stay on beyond June as advisor to the company until the flyer’s capital optimisation plan is completed, which is expected to be done by end of July at the latest

Mikosz has over 20 years of professional experience in executive management both in the private and public sector. He has also held various non-executive roles as Supervisory Board member. He has been CEO of eSky.pl, the leading Central European Online Travel Agent, President and Chief Executive Officer of LOT Polish Airlines, one of the oldest airlines in the world – a position he held twice including an in depth turnaround of the company leading to it first positive results in many years.

He has also held the position of Director in Deloitte Business Consulting Warsaw Office and Vice-President of the Polish Information and Foreign Investment Agency (PAIiIZ) a governmental agency responsible for attracting foreign investors to Poland.

