sports briefs: Kenya unmoved in latest FIFA rankings

sports briefs: Kenya unmoved in latest FIFA rankings
May 4, 2017 45 Views

Kenya’s national football team Harambee Stars retained their spot on 78 in the latest FIFA World Ranking published on Thursday and whose order remained largely unchanged.

The Harambee Stars – enjoying a streak of 11 games unbeaten – are placed at a decent 16th within the Confederation of African Football (CAF), one place behind neighbours Uganda who rank 72nd globally.

With club football seasons across the world nearing their climax, it was a quiet month on the international front – a fact reflected in the standings.

Seeing just seven games played, the top 20 places remained static following April, with a one-place drop for Slovakia (24) into accounting for the only movement inside the leading 73 nations.

Bolivia (73, plus 1) brought about that small ripple of motion.

Brazil thus remain the leaders followed by fellow South Americans Argentina in first place with the five-time World Cup winners having surged to the summit of the FIFA ranking for the first time in seven years last month.

 

Previous Business highlights - Senators condemn politicians for misusing public funds as counties face financial crisis
Next Decimal Records set to take over Kenyan music industry
Category Sports

You might also like

Paul Nkata continues his revolution at Bandari who are the early KPL leaders
Sports 0 Comments

Paul Nkata continues his revolution at Bandari who are the early KPL leaders

Bandari FC top the KPL table with seven points. The Mombasa based side are unbeaten three matches to the 2017 season. Nkata’s side beat Muhoroni Youth 3-0 on Saturday 1.

Stewart Hall wants a scandal free season at the den but falls short of mentioning the infamous one
Sports 0 Comments

Stewart Hall wants a scandal free season at the den but falls short of mentioning the infamous one

Hall wants sheer discipline on and off the pitch from AFC Leopards players ahead of the 2017 KPL season kick off next month.    Ingwe was rocked with many scandals last

Sports 0 Comments

Atletico hold Barcelona as Real draw with Villarreal

 Atletico Madrid’s Angel Correa scores against FC Barcelona during their Spanish Primera Division match at Camp Nou in Barcelona, Spain, last night. The match ended 1-1. PHOTO: TONI ALBIR/EPA Barcelona failed

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply