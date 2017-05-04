sports briefs: Kenya unmoved in latest FIFA rankings

Kenya’s national football team Harambee Stars retained their spot on 78 in the latest FIFA World Ranking published on Thursday and whose order remained largely unchanged.
The Harambee Stars – enjoying a streak of 11 games unbeaten – are placed at a decent 16th within the Confederation of African Football (CAF), one place behind neighbours Uganda who rank 72nd globally.
With club football seasons across the world nearing their climax, it was a quiet month on the international front – a fact reflected in the standings.
Seeing just seven games played, the top 20 places remained static following April, with a one-place drop for Slovakia (24) into accounting for the only movement inside the leading 73 nations.
Bolivia (73, plus 1) brought about that small ripple of motion.
Brazil thus remain the leaders followed by fellow South Americans Argentina in first place with the five-time World Cup winners having surged to the summit of the FIFA ranking for the first time in seven years last month.
