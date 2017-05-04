Sports briefs: Juventus in control after Higuaín double

Juventus closed in on a second Champions League final in three seasons as Gonzalo Higuain struck twice to beat Monaco in the semi-final first leg.

The French hosts started brightly, with Kylian Mbappe heading at Gianluigi Buffon before forcing another low save.

But Higuain ruthlessly finished two fine Dani Alves assists, sweeping the Brazilian’s back heel in on 29 minutes.

Radamel Falcao went close for Monaco after the break before Alves’ measured cross saw Higuain put Juve in control.

After Real Madrid’s comprehensive,comprehensive first-leg win over city rivals Atletico on Tuesday, it now looks almost certain the two teams in Cardiff on 3 June will form a repeat of the 1998 final, in which the Spanish side beat Juve 1-0.

It will prove fitting, as the two sides sport the only unbeaten records in this season’s competition.

Monaco, free scoring and dangerous with their youthful side all season, showed moments of threat which could unnerve Juve in the second leg on 9 May.

Eric Bailly, Paul Pogba and Juan Mata ready for Celta Vigo tie

Jose Mourinho has confirmed that Luke Shaw will be out for at least the rest of the season, but Eric Bailly is fit for Manchester United’s Europa League semi-final against Celta Vigo in Spain tonight.

Both players were injured in Sunday’s draw with Swansea at Old Trafford. Shaw limped off in the opening 10 minutes after damaging ligaments in his left foot while Bailly suffered a twisted right ankle in the second half.

Celta Vigo boss Eduardo Berizzo said his side need to be “faithful to who they are” if they are to overcome United across the two legs.

“My team has a strong identity and the players believe in it,” said the former Argentina defender.

The second leg is on 11 May at Old Trafford. The winners meet Ajax or Lyon at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on Wednesday, 24 May.

Mwamba Rugby Pays Courtesy Call to Governor Kidero

Mwamba Rugby Club on Thursday morning paid a courtesy call to the Nairobi City County Governor Dr Evans Kidero at his City Hall office.

Dr Kidero was briefed on the club’s rich history, achievements and progress. The governor was instrumental in helping Mwamba Rugby Club secure sponsorship from Mumias Sugar during his time as the chief executive.

“My relationship with Mwamba started way back when Mumias Sugar started supporting the club and it has grown during the my time at City Hall. I will continue supporting the club and rugby,” Dr Kidero said.

The club delegation was led by club president Mr Alvas Onguru and chairman Mr George Mbaye. The others in attendance were former players and club officials Mr Dave Mshila, Allan Gachoki, Richard Quicks Nyakwaka and Kahara Miano and Kigara Kamweru.

The playing unit was represented by head coach Kevin Wambua, team manager Edwin Waita and captain Salaton Muturi. The others were Humphrey Kayange, Collins Injera, Paul Mukia, George Mutuku, Patrick Ruhiu and Louis Kisia.