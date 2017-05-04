Newspaper summaries-May 4 2017

The Star

Jaguar declared Jubilee flag bearer for Starehe MP: Musician Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has been declared the Starehe MP flag bearer for the ruling Jubilee Party. Jaguar protested results that found incumbent Maina Kamanda the winner with 10,374 votes against his 8,391. He rejected repeat polls, refused to negotiate with Kamanda who was ready for dialogue and staged a protest at Jubilee headquarters on Saturday. “We don’t want negotiations …I will not sit down with anyone and will not go back to the elections,” he said.

Kalonzo links Uhuru’s ‘number two’ to foundation woes, says Fazul must resign: Kalonzo Musyoka has accused President Uhuru Kenyatta’s “number two and his people” of targeting his foundation as part of a vendetta. The Wiper leader and NASA deputy president candidate could be arrested over allegations that Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation laundered money and diverted donor funds. The NGOs Coordination Board said the charitable trust received Sh50 million from China that could not be traced and could not account for a total of Sh146 million.

At least 62 charged over violence, fraud during party primaries – DPP: At least 62 people were charged with offences linked to party primaries ahead of the August polls, including bribing voters and inciting violence, the prosecutor’s office said on Wednesday. The August 8 presidential ballot between incumbent Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga will run alongside elections for members of parliament and local officials. Devolution of some powers to county level, and the associated access to lucrative local budgets and high official salaries, has sparked intense interest in the local contests.

Daily Nation

Food prices soar by 50 per cent in key granaries: Food prices have gone up by nearly 50 per cent in Nyandarua, Nakuru and Laikipia counties in the past three months. Traders and consumers are also feeling the pressure of diminished supply. “It is not just about the prices; the issue here is, unavailability is causing the problem,” said Ms Rachael Nyawira, a cereal retailer in Ol Kalou town. Her sentiments are shared by Mr Joseph Macharia, an employee of Jamaa Supermarkets in the town. “We are importing most foodstuff. The government should consider waiving import related levies,” he said.

Jackpot winner ‘can earn Sh1m monthly from bonds’: The latest SportPesa jackpot winner, Samuel Abisai, should invest the money in government bonds for Sh1 million monthly earnings. Mr Abisai, 28, won Sh221 million in a mega jackpot after predicting the correct outcome of 17 games. Johnson Nderi, a corporate finance manager at ABC Capital, said Mr Abisai need only invest Sh15 million every month for half a year to pocket the projected income.

Somali minister Abdullahi Sheikh shot dead in Mogadishu: Somalia’s Public Works Minister Abdullahi Sheikh Abas has been killed during an attack on his convoy in the capital, Mogadishu. He was shot in his car near the presidential palace, local media said. Mr Abas was a former refugee who grew up in Dadaab camp in Kenya, home to hundreds of thousands of Somalis who fled drought and civil war. He became the country’s youngest MP last November, aged 31, when he defeated a former minister. Much of Somalia is still under the control of Islamist militant group Al-Shabaab, which is affiliated to al-Qaeda.

The Standard

Why Kalonzo Musyoka is bitter with William Ruto: Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka has claimed Deputy President William Ruto is behind his woes after a state agency suspended the operations of his foundation. Mr Kalonzo Wednesday accused the Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO) Coordination Board of being used by political forces determined to frustrate him due to his political stand. On Tuesday, the Fazul Mahamed-led board said it had frozen accounts and suspended operations of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation after accusing it of engaging in money laundering and operating illegal accounts.

Political stakes high in North Rift after fallout in Jubilee primaries: Political stakes in Deputy President William Ruto’s North Rift backyard have gone up as aspirants who lost in the Jubilee Party primaries opt to vie as independents. Political analysts admit that the region will once again experience more bruising battles following the fallout from the Jubilee nominations. “The campaigns this time will be do-or-die for Jubilee Party nominees and they must not rest on their laurels because they may be trounced.

Deputy President William Ruto slams ICC at summit: Kenya differed with the position of a major international legal summit on the role of the International Criminal Court (ICC). Deputy President William Ruto termed the Hague-based court “a tool of global power politics”. While the leadership of the ongoing Asian African Legal Consultative Oraganisation (AALCO), taking place in Nairobi, lobbied member states that have not signed the Rome Statute to ratify the agreement to help fight impunity, Kenya led in castigating the international court.

Business Daily

CBK picks potential buyers of Chase Bank: The scramble to take over a controlling stake in troubled Chase Bank has entered the homestretch after the Central Bank of Kenya said it had shortlisted some suitors out of the 12 that expressed interest in the deal. The mix of interested buyers included three local banks, four foreign financial institutions and five other financial institutions and consortia, according to a CBK statement released on Tuesday night.

Port upgrades help lift earnings to hit Sh10.3bn: Mombasa port has announced a 45 per cent growth in pre-tax profit, boosted by increased efficiency arising from infrastructure investment. Pre-tax profit hit Sh10.3 billion in 2016, up from Sh7.1 billion in the previous year. The port generated revenue of Sh40.5 billion, compared to Sh35.5 billion in the previous year, representing a 14.1 per cent increase. Total cargo traffic grew by 2.4 per cent from 26.73 million tonnes handled in 2015 to 27.36 million tonnes in 2016, said managing director Catherine Mturi-Wairi.

Kenya still a favourite for foreign investors, EY says: Consultancy firm EY (formerly Ernst & Young) has ranked Kenya as 2017’s second-most attractive foreign investment destination in Africa. This is despite poor performance last year where foreign direct investments (FDIs) dropped by 57.9 per cent. The firm’s newly released Africa Attractiveness Index 2017 showed Kenya scored highly in the long-term outlook on governance and human development (16 out of 20), economic diversification (10 out of 20), infrastructure and logistics (16 out of 20) and had an improved business environment rating that stood at 10 out of 20. “Kenya, which is East Africa’s anchor economy (and SSA’s fourth largest), saw investment flag in 2016 after a bumper year in 2015,” it said.