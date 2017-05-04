News highlights-May 4 2017 – Sonko: I am ready to work with my opponents, Kenneth and Wanjiru

Sonko: I am ready to work with my opponents, Peter Kenneth and Margaret Wanjiru

Nairobi Senator and Jubilee party aspiring Governor, Senator Mike Mbuvi Sonko has expressed his willingness to work with his opponents who lost in the just concluded Nairobi County Jubilee primaries.

Sonko said that he is ready to work with his rivals Peter Kenneth and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru “towards a better Nairobi.” He defeated Kenneth and Wanjiru to clinch the Jubilee ticket with over 138,185 votes. Kenneth came a distant second with 62,504 votes with Bishop Wanjiru garnering 7,654 votes

The flamboyant senator dismissed earlier allegations that he was offered money to step down in favour of the former Gatanga MP. Nevertheless, the lawmaker disclosed he will meet aspirants who lost in the primaries to forge unity ahead of August elections.

Duale: IEBC should be empowered to conduct party primaries

National Assembly Majority Leader Aden Duale now wants all future party primaries to be conducted by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

Duale said parliament should enact laws that will empower IEBC to carry out party primaries at least three or six months before an election. Duale, who is the Garissa Township MP noted the just concluded primaries by major political parties cleared showed that the parties do not have the capacity to conduct the nominations

Duale – addressing elders and representatives of 18 sub-clans who endorsed him to defend his seat at a Garissa hotel – today claimed that Jubilee carried out free, fair and credible nominations despite the huge number of petitions filed by unsatisfied aspirants to the party tribunal.

There are more than 500 petitions being handled by the party tribunal. The same applies to ODM, where a number of cases are being handled by the same body.

Jakoyo, Gumbo to vie as independent candidates in August 8 election

Rarieda Member of Parliament Nicholas Gumbo and his Gem counterpart have ditched the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and will now vie for the Siaya governorship and Member of Parliament seats as independent candidates respectively.

The two ODM bigwigs, who lost in the just concluded primaries, were among hundreds of aspirants flocked the Registrar of Political Parties offices in Nairobi for clearance ahead of today’s headline

In an interview with X News, Gumbo stated that he had met all the requirements and has been cleared to contest in the August 8 polls against the incumbent Cornel Rasanga

During the disputed ODM nominations, Rasanga polled 143,446 votes against Gumbo’s 87,467.

Gumbo has told governor Rasanga to prepare for a titanic battle saying he will not be rigged out unlike the ODM party primaries which were “influenced by a select few.” He reckoned that Siaya voters will determine who, between them, will steer the County for the next five years.