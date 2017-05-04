Business highlights – Senators condemn politicians for misusing public funds as counties face financial crisis

Senators condemn politicians for misusing public funds as counties face financial crisis
- A section of senators is blaming Parliament for failing to pass laws that could have stopped county bosses from spending public funds on new projects
- The failure risks dragging counties into a financial crisis
- The issue has been further compounded by the country’s lengthy court processes, with some governors accused of corruption
It has emerged that some governors are unwilling to appear before the Senate’s accounts committee seeking refuge in the justice system.
Makueni Senator Mutula Kilonzo Jr says the current laws governing change of guard at the devolved units are not sound enough to protect public funds and utilities from governors and top officials who have sensed defeat.
Stubborn millers refuse government subsidies as price of flour reaches record highs
- Maize millers have only purchased 60% of cheap grains the government released in early April to curb the soaring price of flour that is trading at record high
- The National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) says millers have bought 600,000 bags out of a million that the state released to supplement the available stocks in the market to cool the runaway price of flour
- The release of the cheaper maize from the board was aimed at curbing runaway flour prices that rose to Ksh153 in early April before retreating to Ksh134
The flour cost less than Ksh100 a year ago. NCPB Managing Director Newton Terer says large scale millers have bought the produce in bulk at the Board’s Eldoret and Moi’s bridge depots while their small scale counterparts purchase the crop in bags from the rest of the depots.
The government is selling a 90 kilogramme bag of maize at Ksh3,000 per bag, which is lower than the Ksh3,800 that the same quantity retails at in Eldoret, Ksh4,000 in Nakuru and Ksh4,500 in Nairobi, according to the Agriculture Ministry.
