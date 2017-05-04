Business highlights – Health sector experts urge Uhuru to waive taxes on medical equipment

Waive taxes on health equipment, medical practitioners tell Uhuru

Medical practitioners have urged the government to scrap the Value Added Tax (VAT) on medical equipment

They argue that the move will enable poor Kenyans to access quality medical services

Dr Dan Gikonyo from the Karen Hospital says VAT on medical equipment pushes up the cost of equipment by over 33%

Gikonyo was speaking during the launch of the Karen Heart Run 2017 courtesy of the Heart to Heart Foundation, which is geared at raising over Ksh15 million to help children from poor backgrounds get heart treatment as well as surgery.

Executive Director of the Heart to Heart Foundation, Ms Juliet Nyaga urged all stakeholders to the team in helping to solve heart-related disease within children.

Speaking after receiving Ksh4 million and Ksh250,000 cheques from Royal Media Services and the KCB Bank Foundation respectively, Nyaga said cases of heart diseases among minors is skyrocketing and the burden is too heavy for the family alone to carry.

Huduma card driving financial inclusion in Kenya

The Kenyan Government has given the implementation of the Huduma Card a vote of confidence for its role in driving financial inclusion

The Huduma team is exploring various options to drive usage of the card

MasterCard, one of Huduma’s official technology partners is working to financially empower 500 million people worldwide by 2020

The announcement was highlighted during the 2017 World Economic Forum (WEF) on Africa, and is in line with the events focus on showcasing how Africa is ensuring its citizens are empowered through inclusion.

Research done by the World Bank indicates that financial inclusion is progressing well in Kenya, where 75% of adults have a bank account which is key to the sustainable growth of any economy.

Protect consumer rights to support growth of digital trade, experts urge stakeholders

Consumers must be empowered, protected and educated about their rights in order to enhance their trust in digital trade, the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has affirmed

The UN body states that consumer protection is creating an enabling environment for inclusive e-commerce that will bolster the growth of trade

An Ipsos survey finds that a lack of trust is hindering further development of the digital economy, but that this could be addressed through adequate consumer and data protection

UNCTAD Associate Legal Officer Arnau Izaguerri says consumer trust is paramount in achieving the inclusive and sustainable development of e-commerce.

According to a 2017 report released by international research group, Ipsos and the Centre for International Governance Innovation (CIGI), in collaboration with UNCTAD and the Internet Society, Internet users are increasingly concerned about their online privacy, with 49 per cent of users polled attributing their discontinuation of online shopping to lack of trust.

The report indicated that among those worried about their privacy, the top sources of concern were cyber criminals which accounted for 82%, Internet companies 74% and governments at 65%.

