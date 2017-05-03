The search for the next King and Queen is underway

The Miss World Kenya Franchise has urged interested participants to register for the Mr and Miss World 2017 pageant with a tight deadline of 26 th May 2017.

In 2016, Miss Evelyn Njambi was crowned Miss World Africa, and was ranked number five internationally, while Kevin Owiti won the Mr World Africa title, becoming the fourth most handsome man in the world.

The search for the Mr and Miss World Kenya 2017 is part of the country’s bid to host the Miss World competition in the near future. This will in turn attract international participation and inject billions into Kenya’s economy through the enhanced tourist numbers driven by the event.

Miss World Kenya Franchise Director and Ashley’s Kenya Chief Executive Officer Terry Mungai took pride in previous victories, noting the importance of the Beauty with a Purpose title. She therefore urged participants that register to have a passion for their community.

“Buoyed by our recent success, we aim to grow even bigger and better this year! We aim to bring that crown home. We have dubbed this year’s event the Grand Evolution – which is a celebration of our journey through the years to become Kenya’s most successful, prestigious and impactful pageant,’ said Terry.

This year being an election year the Franchise skipped the county auditions to hold one major audition at the Two Rivers Mall, Nairobi, from 27th-28th May 2017. This will be followed by a short list from 6th-7th June. This will lead to a boot camp from 25th June-2nd July, all culminating in the Grand Finale at the CK Square at the Two Rivers Mall on 15th July.

The competition has so far received endorsement from Radio Africa, Lintons, CateChris Limited, Kijiji Agency, Platinum Events Africa, and Mc.Com who will manage the registration and voting process.

Kenya has previously done well in the Miss World competitions, moreso in the Beauty with a Purpose Category. This attracts the reigning Miss World to visit the country and support the good cause. Miss World Kenya Idah Nguma invited Miss World 2015 Mireia Lalaguna to Kenya to support Smile Train, a charity that carries out reconstructive surgeries on cleft lift and palate patients.

Other beauties who have won in the category include Cecilia Mwangi, Natasha Metto in their fight against the jigger menace.