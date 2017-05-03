Sports headlines-May 3 2017 Ronaldo hat-trick fires Real past Atletico

Ronaldo hat-trick fires Real past Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo proved Atletico Madrid’s Champions League dream destroyer once more with a hat-trick as Real Madrid took a commanding 3-0 semi-final, first leg lead on Tuesday. Ronaldo extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in Madrid derby matches by taking his tally to 21 and put Real firmly on course to defend their title in the final in Cardiff on June 3.

The Portuguese rewarded a bright Real start by heading home Casemiro’s deflected cross after just 10 minutes.

Ronaldo then smashed home from just inside the area and turned home Lucas Vazquez’s cross in the final 20 minutes as Real continued their domination of Atletico having eliminated them in the Champions League for the past three seasons.

Divine intervention gifts jackpot to salesman

As some individuals would seek for God, witch doctors, charms and luck for intervention to attain a given goal, for 28-year-old Samuel Abisai sought the power of prayer for him to win an elusive betting jackpot.

Abisai’s elder sister Beatrice Atema, locked herself in the bedroom, knelt down held her rosary and prayed for her young brother to win the Sh221 Million Sportpesa jackpot on Sunday night.

Abisai made history by winning the biggest ever jackpot in Africa’s gaming history for correctly predicting the outcome of 17 matches.

After carefully following outcomes of 15 matches of the Mega Jackpot, Abisai said he started celebrating with friends as he had already reached the bonus payout bracket not knowing that he will eventually clinch the jackpot and that’s when he called his sister for divine intervention.

Mashemeji Derby postponed indefinitely

The eagerly awaited ‘Mashemeji Derby’ pitting bitter rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia has been postponed until further notice. The match was set for Sunday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, but a statement from Kenyan Premier League on Tuesday confirmed that the high octane match will be held when Nyayo National Stadium or Moi International Sports Center Kasarani is available.

This is after home team AFC Leopards expressed concerns of not being well-positioned to make adequate security arrangements of hosting the match at the Afraha Stadium.

“Following intensive consultations between the KPL Vice-chairman Lt. Col. Erick Oloo, AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Mule, Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier, and the FKF president Nick Mwendwa, it has been unanimously decided that owing to the home team’s confirmation on being unable to provide adequate security, no chance can be taken at hosting the match at Afraha,” the statement read.