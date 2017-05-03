Sports headlines-May 3 2017 Ronaldo hat-trick fires Real past Atletico

Sports headlines-May 3 2017 Ronaldo hat-trick fires Real past Atletico
May 3, 2017 51 Views

Ronaldo hat-trick fires Real past Atletico

Cristiano Ronaldo proved Atletico Madrid’s Champions League dream destroyer once more with a hat-trick as Real Madrid took a commanding 3-0 semi-final, first leg lead on Tuesday. Ronaldo extended his lead as the all-time top scorer in Madrid derby matches by taking his tally to 21 and put Real firmly on course to defend their title in the final in Cardiff on June 3.

The Portuguese rewarded a bright Real start by heading home Casemiro’s deflected cross after just 10 minutes.

READ ALSO: Even Jesus didn’t please everyone: Ronaldo artist defends sculpture of Madrid star

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player in history to score back-to-back hat-tricks in the Champions League knockout stages (Photo: Squawka)

Ronaldo then smashed home from just inside the area and turned home Lucas Vazquez’s cross in the final 20 minutes as Real continued their domination of Atletico having eliminated them in the Champions League for the past three seasons.

Divine intervention gifts jackpot to salesman

As some individuals would seek for God, witch doctors, charms and luck for intervention to attain a given goal, for 28-year-old Samuel Abisai sought the power of prayer for him to win an elusive betting jackpot.

Abisai’s elder sister Beatrice Atema, locked herself in the bedroom, knelt down held her rosary and prayed for her young brother to win the Sh221 Million Sportpesa jackpot on Sunday night.

READ ALSO: Finally revealed: 28 year old Kenyan man walks away with Ksh221 million SportPesa Jackpot

28-year-old 28-year-old Samuel Abisai presented with the Sh221 million dummy cheque

Abisai made history by winning the biggest ever jackpot in Africa’s gaming history for correctly predicting the outcome of 17 matches.

READ ALSO: The irony of Kenya’s struggling jackpot and promotion winners

After carefully following outcomes of 15 matches of the Mega Jackpot, Abisai said he started celebrating with friends as he had already reached the bonus payout bracket not knowing that he will eventually clinch the jackpot and that’s when he called his sister for divine intervention.

Still in disbelief of the brother’s great fortune, meet the 221 Million mega jackpot winner’s family

Mashemeji Derby postponed indefinitely

The eagerly awaited ‘Mashemeji Derby’ pitting bitter rivals AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia has been postponed until further notice. The match was set for Sunday at the Afraha Stadium in Nakuru, but a statement from Kenyan Premier League on Tuesday confirmed that the high octane match will be held when Nyayo National Stadium or Moi International Sports Center Kasarani is available.

This is after home team AFC Leopards expressed concerns of not being well-positioned to make adequate security arrangements of hosting the match at the Afraha Stadium.

READ ALSO: Gor Mahia back to the top as Chemelil put AFC Leopards to the sword

AFC Leopards and Gor Mahia players engage in kick-off greetings in a past match 

“Following intensive consultations between the KPL Vice-chairman Lt. Col. Erick Oloo, AFC Leopards Chairman Dan Mule, Gor Mahia Chairman Ambrose Rachier, and the FKF president Nick Mwendwa, it has been unanimously decided that owing to the home team’s confirmation on being unable to provide adequate security, no chance can be taken at hosting the match at Afraha,” the statement read.

 

Previous Newspaper summaries-May 3 2017
Next News highlights-May 3 2017 NASA threatens to boycott August polls over presidential results
Tags 28-year-old Samuel AbisaiAFC LeopardsCristiano RonaldoGor MahiaKenya Premier LeagueMashemeji DerbyReal MadridsportpesaUEFA Champions League
Category LatestSports

You might also like

Entertainment 0 Comments

How Kim Kardashian was robbed in Paris

More details have emerged about reality star Kim Kardashian’s frightening robbery incident that happened at an exclusive apartment in on Paris Monday where she was staying while attending the Paris

Business highlights – Treasury doubles tax on alcohol and cigarettes
Latest 0 Comments

Business highlights – Treasury doubles tax on alcohol and cigarettes

Treasury doubles tax on alcohol and cigarettes, halves duty on fresh juices and cosmetic products The Treasury has doubled the excise stamp fees for cigarettes, wines, and spirits to Ksh2.80

News 0 Comments

News Headlines January 5 2017

Stop looking at IEBC nominees through tribal lenses, DP Ruto tells critics Deputy President William Ruto has told off critics of IEBC selection Panel who are questioning the appointment of

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply