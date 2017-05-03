Newspaper summaries-May 3 2017

Daily Nation

Big guns seek poll rematch as independents: A Mombasa County Assembly member died as he travelled to Nairobi to join hundreds of other party nomination losers registering as Independent candidates. This came as some of the major political duels seen at the party primary elections were set for a re-match, with hundreds of nomination losers ditching their parties to try their luck as ‘independents’ at the General Election. Long queues formed on Tuesday at the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties at Lions Place, Nairobi, as nomination losers scrambled for a second chance on political careers that were on the edge after rejection by party members.

Kalonzo’s NGO aaccounts frozen: The government has frozen the accounts of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation. The Non-Governmental Organisations Coordination Board also dissolved the foundation’s board for failure to account for Sh196 million. The opposition Nasa coalition’s presidential running mate, however, accused the NGOs regulator of engaging in “political persecution” and vowed to reveal “very shocking details” on Wednesday. This is the second organisation linked to a prominent personality to have its accounts frozen in the recent past after Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero’s. Dr Kidero also blamed political instigation. The NGO cannot also account for Sh50 million from China Youth Development Foundation for construction of classrooms in the area.

Nasa warns of poll boycott over tallying: The opposition National Super Alliance (Nasa) has said that the presidential election results must be announced at the constituency level otherwise there will be no election. Speaking in Mombasa, the coalition’s steering panel co-chairs – James Orengo and Senator Johnson Muthama – said that a High Court ruling that results be announced at the polling stations should be effected. The opposition restated its position as the Court of Appeal is expected to hear the case where IEBC wants an appeal challenging the announcement of presidential results from the constituency level as final be determined as a matter of urgency.

The Standard

I bet Sh200 only and won Sh221 million: The 28-year-old vendor of Chinese merchandise from Roysambu officially joined Kenya’s club of millionaires after winning SportPesa’s mind-boggling Sh221 million jackpot – the biggest win in Kenya’s sport betting history. The news that Mr Abisai, who until yesterday shared a two-bedroom apartment with his brother, had won the jackpot had not sunk in. Asked how he intended to spend the windfall, Abisai shrugged, laughed deliriously, and declared that he had no idea. With Sh221 million, Abisai can comfortably blow away Sh2.7 million a year or Sh231, 000 a month for 100 years with some change to spare.

NASA in poll boycott threat over tallying row: The Oppositional wants the electoral agency to withdraw its appeal against a High Court decision that presidential election results be announced at polling stations. Technical committee members Johnstone Muthama, James Orengo, Guleid Mohamed and John Bunyasi claimed the appeal had been engineered by Jubilee Party to open up a window to manipulate votes on August 8. The officials who spoke in Mombasa after a meeting with NASA principals yesterday said the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) must not appeal the decision to ensure fair elections. Orengo and Muthama said they would not allow IEBC to have its way in this matter.

Top scorers in 2016 KCSE all get best courses, HELB loans: Some of the students who scored strong A- grades in last year’s Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams have a chance to study medicine in university. They have benefited from the strict supervision of last year’s national exams that eliminated cheating that previously allowed anyone who posted impressive As to crowd the rest out. The Standard established that for the first time, some students who scored a strong A- have been placed in two public universities to study medicine. Some 141 students who scored straight As are smiling as they wait to start pursuing their dream courses.

The Star

Kalonzo Foundation shut over Sh146m unaccounted cash: NASA Presidential running mate Kalonzo Musyoka risks arrest for suspected money laundering and diversion of donor aid by his Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation. The NGO Coordination Board says the charitable trust received Sh50 million from China that could not be traced, and was among Sh146 million the organisation could not account for. “The Board finds that there is sufficient cause to warrant forensic investigations into the affairs of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation on possible cases of money laundering and diversion of donor aid,” a letter dated yesterday and signed by Executive Director Fazul Mahamad said. “We have not seen the letter,” said Kalonzo.

Stop blaming me, Uhuru tells Jubilee nomination losers: President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday urged losers in the Jubilee primaries to concede defeat amid concerns that the rising number of independent candidates could pose a major threat to dominant parties. He said Kenya will be a success if poll contenders allow the will of the electorate to prevail because power belongs to the people. “Why are people blaming me when the voters made their decision and chose the leaders they want at the nominations?” Uhuru asked at State House, Nairobi. “Let’s accept the decision of the electorate.” More than 2,000 aspirants, among them political bigwigs, had been cleared to contest as independent candidates and the numbers were still growing.

Meet Sh221m SportPesa jackpot winner Samuel Abisai: Samuel Abisai, winner of the Sh221 million SportPesa jackpot, was treated to a Limousine ride and a red carpet ceremony on Tuesday. The 28-year-old won the betting firm’s biggest payout in African history, something he has described as “unbelievable but very good news”. Abisai was picked from his home along Thika Road in Nairobi in a white Limousine and taken to Carnivore Restaurant. The company tweeted: “This is how millionaires travel! Now you know!” At the restaurant, a red-carpet ceremony was held in honour of the man who correctly predicted all 17 games.

Business Daily

IEBC sparks storm with presidential vote count appeal: The Court of Appeal will this morning hear a case in which the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) is challenging a recent High Court decision that presidential election results announced at the constituency level will be final. The April 7 decision makes the returning officers at the constituency level the final authority all election results — including the presidential vote. High Court judges Aggrey Muchelule, Weldon Korir and Enoch Chacha Mwita appeared to agree with the applicants — UN special rapporteur Maina Kiai, and human rights activists Khelef Khalifa and Tirop Kitur — that announcing results at the 290 constituencies reduced the possibility of them being altered at the national tallying centre.

KCB to close South Sudan branches due to war shocks: East Africa’s biggest bank by assets KCB Group plans to shut down some of its branches in South Sudan, citing civil strife, devaluation of the country’s currency, and hyperinflation which negatively impacted the lender’s earnings last year. KCB, which has 19 branches in South Sudan, now wants to cut its exposure in Africa’s newest nation where the bank took a Sh3.4 billion hit due to hyperinflation in 2016. “KCB Group board of directors has approved the temporary closure of some branches in South Sudan, driven by logistical and operational challenges that have made operating some of these branches unsustainable,” the bank said.

Boda bodas, salons to pay for playing music: Boda boda operators, barber shops, gyms and night clubs will start paying for music they play in a review of copyright fees to boost earnings for musicians. Attorney-General Githu Muigai has also approved an increase in music tariffs for public transport operators, radio stations and aircraft. The new figures represent a six-fold increase of charges for some businesses such as public bus transport. Owners will now pay Sh36,550 per year up from Sh6,000. Under the new changes, Boda boda operators will pay Sh300 for playing music on their bikes, Tuk Tuk (Sh900) while barber shops, gyms and salons will pay up to Sh6,250.