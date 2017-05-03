News highlights-May 3 2017 NASA threatens to boycott August polls over presidential results

NASA threatens to boycott August polls over presidential results

The National Super Alliance, NASA is warning that it will boycott the August general election if the Independent and Elections Board Commission’s appeals a decision by the High Court ruling to have presidential votes declared at the polling station and constituency level.

NASA claims should the appeal be granted, it will create loopholes to doctor the presidential results.

On the 4th of April 2017, the High Court is said to have ruled against transporting votes to the main tallying center in Nairobi, declaring that the votes tallied at the constituency polling stations are final and cannot be altered unless by a court order.

However, the Independent elections body is said to have filed for an appeal to have this decision altered a move that sparks controversy in the opposition coalition.

NASA is demanding an immediate withdrawal of the appeal, threatening to withdraw itself from the August polls should the appeal see the light of day.

DP Ruto is my personal friend, I can’t scheme against him

Dagoretti South Member of Parliament Dennis Waweru has refuted reports that Jubilee leaders who lost in the recently concluded primaries have embarked on a scheme to undermine Deputy President William Ruto.

Waweru, who lost the primaries to John Kiarie, has accused the Opposition of “manufacturing propaganda” meant to cause discord in the Jubilee Party, more so between the leaders who won and those who failed to clinch tickets.

“Let me categorically state here and now that these reports are completely untrue, unfounded and based on pure malice,” he said during a press briefing on Tuesday.

“For the avoidance of doubt, I am a staunch supporter of the Deputy President and our relationship, both personal and political is very warm.”

Blow to Kalonzo Musyoka as NGO Board freezes his Foundation’s accounts

The NGO Coordination Board has frozen all accounts of the Kalonzo Musyoka Foundation over alleged misuse of Ksh 146 million donor funds. Board chair, Fazul Mohammed, has also ordered that the entire Board of Directors be dissolved until further notice.

In a letter, the board further alleges that the foundation has continuously and consistently made false declarations in its financial status, annual returns and audited accounts.

“The foundation has failed to disclose its donors. Understating the aggregate amount of donations received contrary to the mandatory requirement that all NGOs reveal their donors, donations received and the intended purpose of the donations,” read the letter in part.

The board further noted that the foundation belonging to NASA running mate, Kalonzo Musyoka. had received Ksh 50 million from the China Youth Development Foundation for the construction of classrooms in Ukambani, money they say was not traceable and the Foundation’s bank accounts or annual returns.