Kenrazy and Sauti Sol light up Kisii at Sauti Sol/Chrome Mega Bash (PHOTOS)

- Top Nairobi celebrated artistes Nameless, Kenrazy, Sauti Sol and Sanaipei Tande are among the entertainers who lit-up Kisii Town last weekend during the Sauti Sol and Chrome Vodka Mega Bash.
- The concert held on Saturday night at Kisii Sports Club also featured celebrity DJs’ – DJ Protégé and DJ Creepa alongside MC Antonio and Obinna.
Sauti Sol performed over 10 songs in their latest album ‘Live and Die in Afrika’ to an accommodating and excited crowd from mid-night. Although, recuperating Savara Mudigi sang along while seated while Chimano and Bien hovered around the stage in high energy not to disappoint their fans, who turned up in large numbers. Polycarp was still on guitar.
Speaking after the concert, Sauti Sol lead vocalist Bien Aime Baraza said, “We were excited to be in Kisii. We had a massive turn out from our fans and I am sure that we will have an even bigger turn out if we go back again. It is clear that this was a party not to be missed especially for Chrome Vodka consumers and Sauti Sol fans.” The concert comes two months after Sauti Sol renewed a brand ambassadorship contract with Chrome Vodka. So far, Sauti Sol has headlined three concerts – Nairobi, Nakuru and Kisii. Next is Meru.
