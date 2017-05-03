Business highlights – Tough tax measures force Kenyans to reduce spending on imported vehicles

Tough tax measures force Kenyans to reduce spending on imported vehicles

Tough tax measures have forced Kenyans to reduce spending on imported vehicles for the first time in nearly half a decade

A new report dubbed the Economic Survey 2017 indicates that Kenyans cut spending on imported vehicles by Ksh31.7 billion last year

The number of newly registered vehicles dropped 16% to 90,176 units in 2016 from 107,761 a year earlier, the Economic Survey 2017 shows

The Survey also found that the value of vehicles shipped into the country dropped to Ksh85.8 billion, down from Ksh117.6 billion in 2015.

Vehicle distributors blamed the cutback on reduced demand for vehicles due to tax measures introduced in December 2015 that made cars below Ksh1 million more expensive. It has since emerged that a majority of Kenyans import used cars of below Ksh1 million.

These developments come at a time when Kenya’s second-hand motor vehicle imports are likely to decline in 2017 to hit 60,000 units down from 75,000 in 2016, according to the Kenya Auto Bazaar Association (KABA). KABA Vice Chairman Mark Oburu said last month that the reduction is due to anxiety surrounding the 2017 general elections as well as slight weakening of the Kenyan shilling versus international currencies.

READ ALSO: KRA seizes more luxury vehicles as body intensifies crackdown on tax evasion

Aga Khan Academy students run their own profitable business catering for the school

A group of 16 year olds at the Aga Khan Academy Mombasa is now three years into running their own business

The enterprise was launched following the students’ Year 10 Entrepreneurship Class in the form of a locally sourced Tuck Shop that is donating its profits to environmental conservation

The project’s business approach is equipping students for their own career launches, with majority of youth in Kenya now moving towards starting their own businesses

The success of the business, which defies national and international trends on first business failures, is evidence that entrepreneurship training within schools can transform students’ capabilities to deliver financial success and a positive social impact.

The Tuck Shop operates like a company, with the students managing sales, supplies, labour and all other activities, said Jackson Ligaga, the teacher in charge of the Tuck Shop and Head of Department, Expressive Arts and Technology at Aga Khan Academy Mombasa.

A University of Phoenix survey in 2013 found that of 1,600 adults surveyed, 63 per cent of those in their 20s either owned their own businesses or wanted to. Of those who were not already entrepreneurs, 55 per cent hoped to be in future. Yet evidence shows that 80 per cent of startup businesses collapse within the first 18 months, with the failure caused by a lack of knowledge about the business world.

READ ALSO: Entrepreneurs team up to promote innovation, create employment opportunities at Sankalp Summit

Equity Bank in move to promote financial literacy among students as lender marks Global Money Week

Equity Bank has reached out to 69 learning institutions during an annual event dubbed Global Money Week

The financial services institution tutored 5,147 students across Kenya about the advantages of saving and entrepreneurship in celebration of this year’s event

This is in line with its commitment to promote financial literacy and encourage a strong savings culture among the youth

The bank educated pupils and students of various primary schools, high schools and universities in support of its overall agenda on youth financial inclusion and financial literacy.

The theme for 2017 was “Learn, Earn and Save”. In Kenya, the initiative is coordinated through the Kenya Banker’s Association and this year they extended the drive by a month due to the school holidays.

During the period, Equity Bank employees reached out to 50 primary and 13 secondary schools across the country providing them with the basics of financial education, learning materials that suited their age group and empowering them to be prudent from a young age. For the primary school pupils, some branches donated piggy banks to encourage saving. Equity also reached out to six tertiary institutions by interactively teaching the youth on the importance of saving, being financially conscious and investing early in life.

Global Money Week, is an annual global celebration set aside in March for youths to learn about money, saving, creating livelihoods and becoming financially literate.

READ ALSO: UN agency offers Kenyan innovators Ksh1.5 million to support environmental conservation