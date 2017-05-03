Business highlights – Sugar prices reach Ksh330 mark as millers grapple with poor production numbers

Sugar prices reach Ksh330 mark as millers grapple with poor production numbers

Sugar prices have reached a new high with s two-kilogramme packet now retailing at Ksh330

The commodity has been retailing at an average of Ksh290 per two kilogramme packet since January

The Sugar Directorate projects a shortage of 1.9 million tonnes of cane by the end of this financial year

This comes amid a severe shortage of sugar on the shelves with nearly all supermarkets only stocking the Kabras brand..The Sugar directorate says the shortage results from a severe drought that affected production of cane in major growing zones.

Sugar prices have been on an upward trajectory since last year with the increase blamed on cane scarcity and poor performance by the State-owned millers. Sugar sector report for February indicates that production declined from 126,362 tonnes registered last year to 104,907 tonnes in the period under review.

Meanwhile the directorate says price of sugar escalated by 17% in February compared with the same period last year, pushing it to the highest point in the last five years. A status report from the Sugar Directorate indicates the wholesale price in February 2017 stood at an average of Ksh5,352 per 50kg bag compared with Ksh4,432 in the same period last year.

Uhuru urges mitumba businesses to source their merchandise from Kenya’s Export Processing Zones

The government plans to allow textile firms operating in tax-friendly Export Processing Zones to sell up to 40% of their products locally from the present 20%, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said

The move is part of a strategy to promote growth of industry and create job opportunities for the growing unemployed youth

President Kenyatta has appealed to dealers in the lucrative mitumba business to start sourcing the merchandise from the EPZ firms

Kenya has since late 2015 been pushing for a phased ban on second-hand clothes, commonly called mitumbas, as part of the ‘Buy Kenyan, Build Kenya’ policy. On June 1, 20165President Kenyatta, directed state ministries, departments and agencies to procure at least 40 per cent of supplies locally under the policy, but this is yet to be fully implemented.

The push by the government is also in line with the directive by the East African Community to member states to phase out importation of second-hand of clothes and leather products by 2019. This is aimed at promoting growth of domestic textile and apparel industry. The European Union and the United States are the largest source of second-hand clothes and shoe imports into the East Africa.

In March, Industry and Trade CS Adan Mohamed said the ministry was enhancing partnerships with local textile and apparel industry in a bid to improve quality of locally-made clothes and leather products. The partnership between the government and private sector is aimed at fast-tracking the ‘Buy Kenyan, Build Kenya’ initiative, he said.

You should pay for damaged parcels, local postal companies tell airlines

African countries want airlines to take responsibility for lost or damaged mail

The move is part of a new agreement that is meant to make it easier for postal cargo movement across the continent

The Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU) and the African Airlines Association (AFRAA) are negotiating a deal in which letters and parcels would be given priority above other cargo

The deal has, however, hit a snag as the two bodies disagree on who should pay up if letters and parcels are lost or stolen in transit.

Post-master General Dan Kagwe said that the agreement was necessary since air mail is often sidelined in favour of passenger cargo when commercial airlines are overbooked, lengthening the time it takes for a parcel or letter to move from one end of the continent to the other.

Mr Kagwe was backed by Broadcasting and Telecommunications principal secretary, Mr Sammy Itemere. The two were speaking at the opening of a technical meeting between PAPU member countries on Tuesday.

