Sports headlines-May 2 2017 SportPesa to unveil Sh221mn jackpot winner Tuesday

SportPesa to unveil Sh221mn jackpot winner Tuesday

Betting Company SportPesa will Tuesday morning unveil the winner of a Sh221 million jackpot, the biggest in the country’s gambling history. The winner placed 14 bets out of the 17 Mega Jackpot games to win the biggest payout in African football history.

He had placed Sh200 on two Mega Jackpot picks of Sh100 each in the French top flight League 1 clash between Dijon FCO at home to Bordeaux which ended 0-0 as guessed.

Since inception, the company whose slogan is ‘Made of Winners’ has entered into sports development aimed at impacting lives including partnerships with EPL clubs Arsenal and Southampton.

SportPesa has over 800,000 subscribers.

Super Sport exit hits KPL clubs hard

Kenyan clubs have started to feel the real effect of SuperSport’s contract termination with Kenyan Premier League Limited.

During their stay in the country, the South African company boosted the league manager’s grants kitty to an extent that every club used to bag home Sh600, 000 per month. With their absence, the figure will now drop with almost 50% beginning June as confirmed to Goal by KPL Chairman Ambrose Rachier.

The Gor Mahia boss has explained that SuperSport were to pay Sh79 million in June but their exit means that KPL have to do with what they have. “Supersport have gone with Sh79million unpaid; that is what they were scheduled to pay in June and you know we are not going to get that now. The grants for every club have now dropped from Sh600, 000 to Sh337, 000.”

Another huge blow is that the top flight matches are not being beamed on television following the exit.