Finally revealed: 28 year old Kenyan man walks away with Ksh221 million SportPesa Jackpot

28 year old Samuel Abisai correctly predicted 17 out of 17 games in last weekend’s SportPesa Mega Jackpot, walking away with the coveted Ksh221,301,602 grand prize.

Abisai placed 14 bets out of the 17 Mega Jackpot games to win the biggest payout in African football history.

Meanwhile, 24-year old Ahmed Ali correctly predicted 16 out of 17 Mega Jackpot games and walked away with Kshs. 41,152,246

The winners were recognised at an event at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi.

SportPesa CEO Cpt. Ronald Karauri gave a speech to acknowledge the Mega Jackpot winners.

Abisai had placed Sh200 on two Mega Jackpot picks of Sh100 each in the French top flight League 1 clash between Dijon FCO at home to Bordeaux which ended 0-0 as guessed.