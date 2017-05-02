Finally revealed: 28 year old Kenyan man walks away with Ksh221 million SportPesa Jackpot

28 year old Samuel Abisai correctly predicted 17 out of 17 games in last weekend’s SportPesa Mega Jackpot, walking away with the coveted Ksh221,301,602 grand prize.
Abisai placed 14 bets out of the 17 Mega Jackpot games to win the biggest payout in African football history.
Meanwhile, 24-year old Ahmed Ali correctly predicted 16 out of 17 Mega Jackpot games and walked away with Kshs. 41,152,246
The winners were recognised at an event at the Carnivore grounds in Nairobi.
SportPesa CEO Cpt. Ronald Karauri gave a speech to acknowledge the Mega Jackpot winners.
Abisai had placed Sh200 on two Mega Jackpot picks of Sh100 each in the French top flight League 1 clash between Dijon FCO at home to Bordeaux which ended 0-0 as guessed.
You might also like
Nairobi hospital among first to shut its doors in solidarity with jailed doctors
Nairobi Hospital and Nyali among private hospitals now closed in solidarity with jailed union officials. The hospitals have given government ultimatum to release the official. They have threatened to completely
News highlights- March 23 2017 Uhuru accuses Raila of role in 2008 post-poll violence
Uhuru accuses Raila of role in 2008 post-poll violence President Uhuru Kenyatta has opened up fresh controversy with CORD leader Raila Odinga after linking him to the 2008 post-election violence
Why everyone is afraid of Portuguese amateur side table toppers Canelas, who have been branded thugs and butchers
Canelas have risen to the top of their amateur league after a string of default wins because opponents are too afraid to play them. Other clubs in the fourth-tier Portuguese amateur
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!