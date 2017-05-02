Newspaper summaries-May 2 2017

Daily Nation

Uhuru woos workers with 18% salary rise: President Uhuru Kenyatta went full-throttle in his campaign for re-election, asking Kenyan workers to vote for him in the August General Election as he increased their minimum wage by 18 per cent. Saying he had worked hard for them in his first term in office, the President added that aside from increasing the minimum wage, which now stands at Sh10,955, the non-taxable bonuses and overtime would also increase to Sh100,000. “We know that for two straight years, we have not increased the minimum wage. So, after consultation with key stakeholders, I have directed that the minimum wage be increased by 18 per cent,” he said during the Labour Day celebrations at Uhuru Park.

Nasa chiefs head for poll strategy talks: National Super Alliance principals start a two-day retreat at the Coast tomorrow to craft a campaign strategy in readiness for the elections. The bigwigs have turned their focus to finding ways of beating Jubilee after agreeing on a flag-bearer who was announced on Thursday last week at Uhuru Park. Sources within the alliance said Mr Raila Odinga (ODM), his running mate Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford-Kenya’s Moses Wetang’ula and Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto of Chama Cha Mashinani would be joined by a team of experts to agree on how to roll out the campaigns.

The tough women driving SGR trains will win your heart: Just after 8:30am, the signal for our train turns to green. It is clear and we can roll out of the Nairobi Railway Station. The engine driver turns the power to the engines on then disengages the brakes. It is a chilly Sunday morning and Shalom Njeri is wearing a stiff face. Not because she is cold or unhappy. Rather, it is all thanks to the level of diligent concentration that the job at hand demands of her. Njeri and Elizabeth Wanjala are the two train drivers manning the 1,590-passenger train. The duo is part of an 8-women team that will make up the 65 drivers who will be on the frontline, responsible for ensuring that the trips made on the standard gauge railway (SGR) are safe.

The Standard

What Uhuru’s pay deal means: Millions of lowly paid workers have been handed an 18 per cent pay rise in a bid to cushion them from the high cost of living. President Uhuru Kenyatta announced the increase in the minimum wage, in the latest Jubilee charm offensive to woo voters ahead of the August 8 poll. The President used the Labour Day celebrations to entice the country’s labour force with a higher income amid biting economic times and with poor Kenyans complaining about the high cost of basic commodities such as maize flour. Kenyan workers who earn less that Sh100, 000 in bonuses and overtime shall also benefit from tax exemptions in a measure the Head of State said would cushion Kenyans against the high cost of living.

Anxiety as Nairobi runs out of sugar: Many shoppers were disappointed after realising that they could not buy sugar at their supermarkets of choice. Supermarkets in the central business district experienced an inexplicable sugar shortage, with some establishments having to turn away customers seeking the commodity. At the Nakumatt Lifestyle supermarket, there was no sugar available for the better part of the weekend. The management stocked other commodities in the lots usually dedicated to sugar. “The demand is higher than the supply, that is why we ran out of stocks,” said one of the attendants. The situation was replicated at the Uchumi outlet along Monrovia Street, where shoppers stared at empty shelves. However, sugar was available in Tuskys outlets, but only in one- and two-kilogramme packets.

Mystery Kenyan wins Sh221 million bet: A Kenyan who won Sh221 million from betting, the biggest in the country’s gambling history, will be unveiled. The lucky winner, whose identity has been kept secret until the official announcement, correctly predicted 14 out of the 17 Mega Jackpot games to win the biggest payout in African football history. A statement from gaming company, SportPesa, said the winner was called shortly after midnight on Sunday and will be revealed at a red-carpet ceremony at Carnivore Restaurant in Nairobi at 10.30am. The winner, who placed Sh200 on two Mega Jackpot picks of Sh100 each realised something monumental was in the offing as soon as the French top flight League 1 clash between Dijon FCO at home to Bordeaux ended 0-0 as guessed.

The Star

Uhuru raises minimum wage by 18% to cushion Kenyan poor: President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday increased the minimum wage by 18 per cent. He issued a directive to increase the nontaxable bonuses and overtime to Sh100,000 to cushion low-income earners. Uhuru directed Industrialisation CS Adan Mohamed to urgently convene a meeting with employers “to explore measures to cushion them [low-income earners] from costs associated with non-labour factors.” He has over the last two years progressively increased tax brackets and cut tax rates for workers in the low-income bracket. Currently, the minimum taxable income is Sh13,475. “I’m aware the workers on the lower income bracket are struggling to afford basic necessities. It is not fair that they should be taxed heavily.”

‘Men in black’ force ODM tribunal to suspend hearings: ODM Appeals Tribunal was forced to suspend its Monday sittings after suspected goons stormed their meeting at Marsh Park hotel on Ngong road. The men dressed in black stormed the premises when the tribunal was hearing a complaint lodged by aspirants from Nyakach constituency where Aduma Owuor won the primaries. The men are said to have roughed up and assaulted some of the aspirants who were meeting to challenge nomination results. Some aspirants were reportedly attacked in the corridors as they struggled to get a chance to present their complaints. Sources allege the goons were hired by some aspirants to prevent their opponents from challenging their victories.

Sonko steals the show as crowd chants name: Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko stole the show during yesterday’s Labour Day celebrations in Uhuru Park, Nairobi. Every time a leader took to the podium, the crowd would chant Sonko’s name. Vuvuzelas were blown when the Sonko Rescue Team passed in front of the podium. The team offers free services such as drilling boreholes, exhauster, construction, wedding and funeral services. Sonko received the loudest applause from the crowd, which chanted, “Our governor, our governor’’. The flamboyant senator is eyeing the governor’s seat held by Evans Kidero of ODM. This year’s celebrations were led by Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli.

Business Daily

Kenya Pipeline leakage fix averts fuel shortage: Kenya Pipeline Company says a pipe leakage along its Mombasa-Nairobi line has been fixed, allying fears of a possible fuel shortage. The State corporation said the leakage, reported around the Outering Road near Taj Mall was quickly detected and repaired on Friday. “Yes we had some leakage in the line from Mombasa to Nairobi but being that it was not active then, the leakage was minimal. We do not expect any significant damage to the environment yet as the leak was detected early enough and responded to promptly,” said KPC Managing Director Joe Sang.

Bill on breastfeeding at work back in the House: A Bill seeking to compel workers to set aside special breastfeeding areas for employees and visitors with children has been taken back to Parliament. The Breastfeeding Mothers Bill 2017 drafted by Murang’a County MP Sabina Chege wants employers to provide breastfeeding stations that include fridges and breast pumps for expressing milk. Mothers may opt to breastfeed their babies or express the milk at the lactation place, but they will be provided with trained nannies and offered balanced meals and snacks daily at the employers’ expense. Those owning public facilities, such as restaurants, with an occupancy of at least 30 persons will also be expected to have baby changing facilities, adding a new responsibility to real estate developers or those leasing space.

Half-litre packet of milk hits a record Sh65 high: The price of 500ml packet od fresh milk has registered a record high, crossing the Sh60 mark in major supermarkets. This has piled inflationary pressure on households. Prices increased from an average of Sh45 in January to the current Sh60 marking one of the worst escalations of fresh milk cost in recent years. The price increase has been precipitated by a drought that has seen the volumes of milk drop by over 50 per cent in the past three months. “We have never seen the prices of fresh milk go beyond Sh60 in the dairy industry,” said a supermarket attendant who is not allowed to be quoted yesterday.