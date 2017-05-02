News highlights-May 2 2017 IEBC says aspirants vying as independents must submit names by May 4

IEBC says aspirants vying as independents must submit names by May 4

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) says the deadline for aspirants wishing to contest the August elections as independent candidates is Thursday this week.

In a statement in the local dailies, IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati stated that an aspirant should not be members of any political party at least three months to the polls.

He indicated that one should have obtained clearance from the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties confirming that they are not a member of any registered political party.

“In addition, an aspirant shall not be a member of any registered political party at least three months to the General Election.”

Jubilee party hints at conducting repeat party primaries

The Jubilee party has hinted at the possibility of conducting repeat primaries in selected areas in the country.In some other areas, the party says it may be forced to re-tally the votes to ascertain the winners of the recent hotly contested party primaries.

And with deadline for conducting party nominations having lapsed last midnight, the Chairperson of Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal Faith Waigwa says 170 rulings of the 580 cases filed by aspirants are ready 70 of which have been dismissed.

Jubilee party headquarters was Monday a beehive of activity with hundreds of disgruntled party aspirants waiting patiently for the outcome of the petitions they have filed with the appeals tribunal.

Boy, 4, among three people electrocuted in Nairobi incidents

A four-year-old boy was among three people electrocuted in separate incidents within Nairobi following heavy rains Monday. According to police, the boy died in Makongeni area after he touched a live wire as he played with his colleagues.

“It was reported by James Oyoo Owino that his son Adrian Carlos Omondi aged 4 yrs was playing with other kids when he fell on a hanging live electric cable which electrocuted him,” police said.

“He was rushed to the Kaloleni Health Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.”

Another middle aged man was electrocuted in Ruaka area while the third victim died in Eastleigh.In the meantime, a three-year-old boy drowned after he fell into a pool of water in Balozi Estate, Muthaiga in Nairobi.

Adrian Njeru Mwaniki had been playing with his friends in the estate when he slipped into a pool of water and drowned.