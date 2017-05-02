Business highlights – Uber drivers threaten to go on strike over new pricing model

Uber drivers threaten to go on strike over new pricing model

Uber has introduced a low-cost option for customers willing to use older cars

The firm’s drivers have vowed to go on strike to oppose the lower charges

The bargain product costs Ksh30 per kilometer and Ksh2.50 per minute with the base and minimum fare at Ksh60 and Ksh150, respectively

The new offer is cheaper than the rates adjusted upwards over a month ago after drivers contested the July price cut, which they termed unsustainable. The new product will run alongside the existing UberX service.

Uber drivers under the Digital Taxi Association of Kenya (DTAK) umbrella yesterday held a meeting to discuss what they see as reduced driver-partner earnings from the new service. The new service also allows cars to sign up to Uber without going through the rigorous inspection process that was part of the process.

Uber will only require cars to undergo National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) inspection, PSV insurance and produce a log book.

In March, Uber increased its UberX rates to Ksh42 per kilometre, Ksh3 per minute with a base fare and minimum fare increased to Ksh300 and Ksh100 respectively for Nairobi following government intervention.

Milk prices reach record high of Ksh65 per half litre packet as biting drought hits dairy sector

The price of a 500ml packet of fresh milk has registered a record high, crossing the Ksh60 mark in major supermarkets.

Prices increased from an average of Ksh45 in January to the current Ksh65 marking one of the worst escalations of fresh milk cost in recent years

The price increase has been precipitated by a drought that has seen the volumes of milk drop by over 50% in the past three months

Milk, which falls under the national food basket is a key driver of inflation. The rising cost of food items including maize flour April pushed the cost of living to a 57-month high, according to the latest data by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

Numbers released on Friday showed inflation increased from 10.28% in March to 11.48% in April – the highest rate since May 2012.

Food prices have been on the rise since last year pushing inflation outside the government’s preferred ceiling of 7.5 per cent. Food takes up the largest share (36 per cent) of the basket of goods that is used to calculate inflation.

Kenya Pipeline fixes leakage as company moves to avert fuel shortage

Kenya Pipeline Company (KPC) says a pipe leakage along its Mombasa-Nairobi line has been fixed, allying fears of a possible fuel shortage

The State corporation said the leakage, reported around the Outering Road near Taj Mall was quickly detected and repaired

KPC Managing Director Joe Sang. Said the company does not expect any significant damage to the environment yet as the leak was detected early enough and responded to promptly

Another leakage was reported last year at Mazeras in what the firm attributed to a “corrosion defect” on the 39-year old line from Mombasa. The leakage similarly caused a shortage scare given that the 450km 14-inch diameter pipeline passes about 830,000 litres per hour.

The line, which is running more than 10 years beyond its lifespan, has been prone to defects, a major one in Thange in 2015.

The spill which has led to the agency spending more than Sh200 million in clean-up and compensation to the affected residents also saw the exit of former Acting Managing Director Flora Okoth.

KPC in February said the 278 residents of Thange valley in Kibwezi East Constituency who were affected by oil spillage had submitted claim forms for verification and compensation through its insurer, CIC Insurance Company.

The firm is expected to complete a new 20-inch Ksh48 billion pipeline by end of July to replace the leakage-prone line.