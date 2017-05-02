Business highlights – Swedish Institute invites Kenyan organisations to apply for grants of up to Ksh11 million

Tuskys shuts down Nairobi Beba Beba branch

Tuskys Supermarkets has closed its popular Beba Beba branch on Tom Mboya Street after 11 years, marking the second store shutdown by the retailer since the beginning of the year

The supermarket chain Tuesday announced that Bank of Baroda, the landlord of the building, has sold it off to a developer who has decided to re-develop the property into smaller shops, occasioning the outlet’s closure

Tuskys, the country’s second largest retailer after Nakumatt, now has 53 branches in Kenya after also closing Express branch (Sheikh Karume Road) in March due to low sales

In December 2013, the retailer lost its store next to the Fire Station along Tom Mboya Street in Nairobi to rival Eastmatt, with management attributing this takeover to failure to agree on lease terms with the landlord.

In February this year, Nakumatt Supermarket, the market leader, similarly closed its Ronald Ngala Street branch in Nairobi, citing years of low sales from the downtown shop in a high cost business environment.

Government fast tracks construction on Lake Turkana wind power transmission line

The government has fast tracked the construction of a transmission line for Kenya’s Lake Turkana Wind Power Project in Loiyangalani, Marsabit County

The project is now set to be completed in two months, paving the way for a 310 megawatt (MW) injection in the grid

The project will provide reliable, low-cost wind power to Kenya’s national grid for 20 years through 365 wind turbines each with a capacity of 850 kilowatts (kW)

State House Spokesman Manoah Esipisu has said the development of the wind farm is ahead of schedule. Lake Turkana wind power farm will be connected to the national grid through a 428 km, 400kV transmission line that extends from Suswa to the Wind Power site via Naivasha, Gilgil, Nyahururu, Rumuruti, Maralal and Baragoi.

On Friday, President Kenyatta commissioned the 75MW Olkaria Wellhead and oversaw the groundbreaking of the Olkaria V Power plant. The Olkaria V Plant will provide 158MW, 18MW more than a similar plant of 140 MW using a similar amount of steam.

READ ALSO: Lake Turkana Wind power set to inject 33% of the agreed power into the national grid

Last October, the Lake Turkana Wind Power project achieved a new milestone, having installed 155 turbines of 365 turbines in just past six months. Once completed, the project will be the largest wind farm in Africa

Swedish Institute invites Kenyan organisations to apply for Ksh11 million grant

The Swedish Institute, a government agency with the responsibility to spread information about Sweden outside the country has called on Kenyan organisations to apply for up to Ksh11.7 million in grant money

The move is part of the group’s Creative Force Programme

The Programme seeks to strengthen democracy and freedom of expression in the programme’s target countries

Creative Force finances collaborative initiatives involving Swedish and international organisations. The group has said that seed funding is available for such purposes as pilot projects, project start-ups and planning trips.

Applicants can apply for a maximum of SEK 100,000 (Ksh1.2 million). The maximum project period for seed funding is 12 months.

For collaborative projects, applicants can apply for SEK 100,000−SEK 500,000 (Ksh1.2 million to Ksh5.8 million) per 12-month period. For projects with duration of over 12 months applicants may therefore apply for a maximum grant of SEK 1 million (Sh11.7 million).

READ ALSO: Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation calls on Kenyan innovators to apply for grant as deadline approaches

Applicants may be civil society organisations, foundations, public sector agencies, private sector agencies or other professional actors.