VIDEO: Eric Omondi shows you ‘How to be Trump’ with new hilarious video

- Eric Omondi has released another ‘How to be’ video
- This time the victim is US President Donald Trump
Adding to his ‘How to be’ series where comedian Eric Omondi shows viewers how a number of notable personalities go about their days, this round’s episode has let fans wanting more. In whiteface, the funnyman, without any real information, proceeds to prove that being Donald Trump is no big deal. He starts with building a billion dollar empire—easy thing to do—running for president, having a cat as a pet, choosing your fights on Twitter and not responding to reporters’ questions. Most of the video consists of an awkward debate between him and ‘Hilary Clinton’ but followers of the series are all for it with calls of ‘How to be Joho’ dominating.
