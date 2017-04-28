Sports headlines-April 28 2017 Honours even in Manchester derby

Honours even in Manchester derby
Marouane Fellaini was sent off for headbutting Sergio Aguero as Manchester City and Manchester United fought out an attritional goalless draw at Etihad Stadium to leave their hopes of a place in the Premier League’s top four still in the balance.
Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho will be the happier after they extended their unbeaten league run to 24 games, a feat achieved without Fellaini in the closing stages after he was dismissed for a senseless headbutt on Aguero.
Argentine Aguero came closest for City when he hit the post early on and manager Pep Guardiola was left with an injury concern when keeper Claudio Bravo was taken off on a stretcher after injuring his calf catching a cross in the second half.
Eriksen strikes late to keep Spurs in title hunt
Christian Eriksen reignited Tottenham’s bid to catch Premier League leaders Chelsea as the Dane’s late blast sealed a vital 1-0 win against Crystal Palace on Wednesday. Mauricio Pochettino’s side were well below their best for long periods at Selhurst Park, but Eriksen came to the rescue in dramatic fashion with 12 minutes left.
His sumptuous long-range strike closed the gap on Chelsea to four points after their title rivals had moved seven points clear with a win over Southampton 24 hours earlier.
With five games remaining, Tottenham remain in the hunt to be crowned champions for the first time since 1961 as they look to avenge Sunday’s agonising FA Cup semi-final defeat against Chelsea by pipping them to the title.
