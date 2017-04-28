Newspaper summaries-April 28 2017

Daily Nation

How Raila triumphed: Secrets of Nasa deal: The main Opposition alliance yesterday sought to project a picture of unity and collegiate leadership as Mr Raila Odinga and Mr Kalonzo Musyoka were unveiled as the presidential election flag-bearers. The duo will be taking on the Jubilee pair of President Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto for the second time after the 2013 defeat. In his acceptance speech before a large crowd at Nairobi’s Uhuru Park, Mr Odinga made a point of affirming he will serve just one term if elected.

He told the National Super Alliance (Nasa) rally that he would only be a transitional president and would hand over power at the end of the term.

Sonko, Sakaja and Shebesh win Jubilee primaries: Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko has won the Nairobi Jubilee gubernatorial nominations. Senator Sonko got 138, 185 votes against Peter Kenneth’s 62, 504 and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s 7, 654 votes; in 17 constituencies. In the senatorial race, Mr Johnson Sakaja got 163,446 votes to beat Richard Khavemba (33,109) and Badi Ali (10,132). And in the Nairobi Women Representative nominations, Mrs Rachel Shebesh led with 91,766 votes against Millicent Omanga 53,734 votes and Karen Nyamu 36,828 votes. Earlier, Mrs Shebesh stormed Nyayo Indoor Gymnasium at Nyayo Stadium, where the tallying was taking place. She claimed that her votes in Embakasi North were being stolen and added onto Mrs Omanga’s.

MCAs to still receive salaries after General Election: Ward representatives will continue receiving salaries eight months after the August 8 General Election, even if they lose their seats. The High Court ruled today that the members of the county assembly be paid for their full five-year tenure. Justice Edward Muriithi however said the reps will be paid monthly and not as a lumpsum to ease the burden on taxpayers. The judge ruled that the five-year tenure for ward reps ends on March 2018 because the Constitution provides that they should serve for five years. He however said the exact amount of compensation still needs to be determined since there are emoluments that will not remain payable since they will not be actively working.

The Standard

Why Raila, Kalonzo: It is now official; the 2017 presidential election will be a return match of the 2013 bitter contest between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy William Ruto on one half of the pitch and Raila Odinga and Kalonzo Musyoka on the other. The referee is different and the Raila team has two additional strikers the flagship of National Super Alliance have since acquired; Amani National Congress leader Musalia Mudavadi and Chama Cha Mashinani and also Bomet Governor Isaac Ruto. But what will interest Kenyans is how NASA settled on a Raila-Kalonzo ticket again and the secrets of the power-sharing deal that creates new and enhanced positions.

Mike Sonko trounces Peter Kenneth: Nairobi Senator Mike Sonko wins Jubilee primaries for Nairobi governor. He will face off with Incumbent ODM Governor Evans Kidero in the August 8 General Election. Sonko raked in 138,185 votes against his closest rival former Gatanga MP and 2013 presidential candidate Peter Kenneth who garnered 62,504. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru came in third managing 7,654 votes. Nairobi Senator had on Wednesday declared to run as an independent candidate if he fails to clinch Jubilee’s governors seat. Mike Sonko and Peter Kenneth raised alarm over missing names of their supporters from Jubilee party register which had denied other electorates from voting.

Former MPs get political lifeline after primaries: The party nominations have given a lifeline to politicians who have been out in the cold. Former MPs Amos Kimunya, Jayne Kihara, Fred Kapondi, Maoka Maore, Njeru Ndwiga, Margaret Kamar and Joshua Kuttuny secured Jubilee Party tickets to contest parliamentary seats. And former Galole MP Dhadho Godana, who lost in 2013, has clinched the ODM ticket to contest the Tana River governorship. Mr Kimunya, a once-powerful Finance minister in President Mwai Kibaki’s government, secured the ruling party’s nomination to vie for the Kipipiri parliamentary seat. He beat five other contenders among them Kipipiri MP Samuel Gichigi, his one-time personal assistant who defeated him in 2013.

The Star

I will lead you to the promised land-Raila: ODM leader Raila Odinga has been named as the National Super Alliance flag bearer. Raila will face off President Uhuru Kenyatta of Jubilee with Kalonzo Musyoka as his running mate. NASA brings together Raila, Musalia Mudavadi (Amani), Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Moses Wetang’ula (Ford Kenya), and Isaac Rutto (CCM). Under the arrangement, ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi is proposed to take up the position of Premier Cabinet Secretary as earlier reported by The Star. This will be created after the election in the event of NASA victory. Under the Premier CS will be two powerful deputies of equal rank.

Sonko secures Nairobi governor nomination, Peter Kenneth rejects results: Senator Mike Sonko has beaten rival Peter Kenneth for the Jubilee ticket, securing his slot in the ballot for the Nairobi governor race. Sonko garnered 138,185 votes, while Kenneth came a distant second with 62,504 votes. Bishop Margaret Wanjiru earned 7,654 votes. The Senator will face off with incumbent Governor Evans Kidero in the August 8 polls. Earlier on, Kenneth called for a repeat of the nominations, saying the process was not free and fair. “I disassociate myself from the sham election that Jubilee Party purported to have and demand the same elections be nullified,” he said in a statement on Thursday.

Rush by nomination losers to ditch their parties and run as independents: Independent candidates are in a rush to secure certificates of clearance as the May 7 deadline draws near. Yesterday, the candidates flocked the Office of Registrar of Political Parties, to secure the certificate to be eligible to run for office on August 8. For one to run as an independent they must write an application letter of request for clearance, provide a copy of one’s ID and pay a fee of Sh500. The candidates then receive clearance certificates, certifying they have not been members of any political party for 90 days before Election Day.

Business Daily

Smart thieves steal Sh146m from Barclays: Barclays Bank employees last year facilitated a Sh145.9 million theft from their employer, offering a rare glimpse into the state of banking fraud in Kenya. The amount stolen at Barclays in 2016 more than doubled from the Sh59 million recorded in 2015, highlighting rising cases of economic crime in corporate Kenya. Barclays, however, said it recovered Sh86.7 million from 196 disciplinary cases, adding that the net amount lost to fraudsters was Sh59.2 million involving 122 claims of theft. In 2015, Barclays was only able to recover Sh5.5 million and suffered a Sh53.7 net loss arising from fraud.

Shell completes sale of Africa retail business to Vivo Energy: Anglo­ Dutch petroleum giant Shell has sealed a deal to sell its remaining 20 per cent shareholding in Vivo Energy for $250 million (Sh25.5 billion) to Dutch firm Vitol Group, after getting approval from regulators. Shell said in a press statement the transaction has been given regulatory approval paving the way for its planned pullout from the African oil retailing business that started in 2011. “Shell has completed the sale of its 20 per cent interest in Vivo Energy Holding B.V. to Vitol Africa B.V. for a total amount of $250 million (Sh25.5 billion),” it said in a Wednesday release.

Two Kenyan power firms get Sh164m from Obama fund: Two Kenyan power companies have received a Sh164 million grant from former US President Barack Obama’s Power Africa initiative to maximise generation of geothermal and solar electricity, known as green energy. The US Trade and Development Agency, under the Power Africa initiative, on Thursday awarded $1.1 million (Sh113 million) to Nairobi-based Xago Africa and another $500,000 (Sh51 million) to the State-owned KenGen .The cash will enable Xago to install Kenya’s first large-scale solar energy storage battery for the 40 megawatts solar power plant it plans to construct in Siaya to be connected to the national power grid.