News highlights-April 28 2017 Big names sent packing as new comers win party primaries

Big names sent packing as new comers win party primaries

As the party primaries come to an end, the full extent of the casualties is now coming to the fore. Several big names have been floored in the various political parties nomination exercises.

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo, lost in his bid for re-election after garnering 69,916 votes against the winner, Kabete MP, Ferdinand Waititu, who garnered 353,604 votes. Kabogo conceded shortly after vote tallying began in Kiambu.

READ ALSO: Raila kin Oburu Odinga and Jakoyo Midiwo defeated in ODM nominations

Gem Member of Parliament, Jakoyo Midiwo, also lost in the primaries. An ally of the National Super Alliance (NASA) leader, Raila Odinga, Midiwo was floored by Elisha Odhiambo who amassed 13,400 votes against Midiwo’s 8,950 votes. Rading Otieno was third with 1,821 votes.

READ ALSO: Investigative journalist Mohammed Ali floored in ODM nominations by Joho relative

In Nandi County, voters are seeking fresh blood in grassroots leadership and have rejected 23 out of 27 Members of the County Assembly.

Also losing in his bid for a Jubilee ticket was Ainabkoi MP, Samuel Chepkonga. Chepkonga, who is the chair of National Assembly’s Justice and Legal Affairs Committee, lost to William Cheptut, whose final tally was 13,685 votes. Chepkonga was closely behind with 13,556 votes.

Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal receives 43 complaints after primaries

The Jubilee Party Appeals Tribunal has already received 43 appeals after disputed results in the ongoing primaries.

In a statement, National Elections Board Chairman Andrew Musangi stated that there will not be any re-tallying or recounting of already announced results unless an appeal is heard and determined.

READ ALSO: Uhuru admits Jubilee was unprepared for shambolic primaries

“For clarity purposes, we wish to inform the public and all contestants that once counting is finished results tallied and announced by the Returning Officers, those results stay until and unless someone lodges a complaint with the party’s Appeals Tribunal,” he said.

Musangi indicated that the tribunal will only consider appeals that are formally lodged after complainants lodge it and pay Sh1,000.

Former SA president Thabo Mbeki to today receive Kenyan honorary degree

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki is today set to receive a doctorate degree in humane letters from the Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

Mbeki, who will be the guest of honour during the varsity’s 6th graduation, is in a tour of Nyeri to honour fallen Mau Mau fighters who were heroes in the Rainbow Nation for inspiring the anti-apartheid struggle.

READ ALSO: Opposition chief leaves for South Africa and USA visits

“The Senate specifically recognizes Thabo Mbeki’s early age political consciousness which led him, while still a teenager, to become politically active and to commit himself to pursuit of freedom and justice,” the university’s vice chancellor Prof Ndirangu Kioni said in a citation.