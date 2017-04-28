News headlines-April 28 2017 Bring it on, Kidero dares Sonko after poll victory

Bring it on, Kidero dares Sonko after poll victory

Nairobi Governor Evans Kidero has told Jubilee’s governor nominee Senator Mike Sonko to prepare for a humiliating defeat in the August polls.Kidero said just like his 2013 competitor, Ferdinand Waititu of The National Alliance (TNA), he will beat Mike Sonko with more than half a million votes.

In 2013, Evans Kidero was declared the Nairobi Governor-elect after getting 692,483 votes against his opponent Ferdinand Waititu who polled 617,839. While Businessman Jimnah Mbaru managed 52,084 votes while former Nairobi Town Clerk Philip Kisia garnered 5,182 only.

But on Thursday Senator Sonko who polled 138, 185 votes against his close challenger Peter Kenneth’s 62, 504 and Bishop Margaret Wanjiru’s 7, 654 votes in 17 constituencies thanked his supporters for turning up in large numbers, braving long lines and voting in their leaders in the Jubilee nominations.

ODM postpones Mombasa County nominations

ODM has postponed the Mombasa County nominations after a mix up in aspirants’ names. As a result, the party said on Friday that the exercise has been pushed to tomorrow Saturday 29th April 2017.

“A problem has been detected on ballot papers for the repeat exercise in 19 polling stations in six Wards in Mombasa County scheduled for today,” Director of communications Philip Etale said in a statement on Friday.

Etale explained there was a mix up in the names on the ballot papers hence the calling off of the exercise by the NEB Commissioner in charge of the exercise Mr. Edward Nyale.

Mombasa County nominations were going to be a repeat exercise in 19 polling stations in six Wards.

“The NEB regrets the inconvenience caused to aspirants and members,” Etale noted.

Do not quit Jubilee, President Kenyatta urges primary losers

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged all aspirants who lost in the just concluded Jubilee primaries not to leave the party but to work together with the winners. Uhuru assured all losers that the party will give them something to do after the election and no one will be left in political oblivion.

“We will accommodate everybody in the Jubilee government because we are a big family. Those who lost should support those who won. Accept the will of the people,” he said at a news conference at the party headquarters in Pangani, Nairobi.

President Kenyatta described the Jubilee party primaries as free and fair, saying the party’s election board had fulfilled the wish of party supporters by conducting transparent nominations.