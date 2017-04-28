Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

Friday, 28th April, 2017
WHAT: Sirocco Presents Hyenah Rise/Freerange Records
Sirocco is quite chuffed to be hosting Rise resident,HYENAH! Currently on his 2017 African Tour and is making a stop in Nairobi,Kenya.
WHERE: The Alchemist Bar
WHO: Hyenah, SURAJ, EUGGY
TIME: 9 pm
ENTRY: Sh.1500 at the gate, ladies free until 10pm
Friday, 28th April, 2017
WHAT: Girls Are Also Funny
This is a platform that girls will share not only issues that affect women but also society as a whole in a satirical humorous manner.The truth is told laughingly! with a hope to help correct ills against the girl in general – from childhood, schooling, leadership, workplace, globally up and to the house
WHERE: Kenya National Theatre
WHO: Teacher Wanjiku
TIME: 7 pm
ENTRY: Sh.1000
Saturday, 29th April, 2017
WHAT: Paint the Run 2017
First ever Holi Run and Festival event in Kenya aimed towards: – promoting harmony amongst Kenyans – creating happiness – encouraging healthiness
WHERE: The Arboretum
WHO: Dela, Le Band, Kristoff
TIME: 9 am
ENTRY: Sh.1000 single ticket, Sh.3200 group ticket
Saturday, 29th April, 2017
WHAT: Nyama Choma Festival
ChomaFest is a fun & interactive event that brings together young upcoming professionals in an informal, relaxed chilled out Kenyan themed atmosphere with locally inspired menus.
WHERE: Ruaraka Sports Club Ground
WHO: Khaligraph, Hope Kid
TIME: 10 am
ENTRY: Sh.500 regular, Sh.1500 VIP, Group ticket Sh.2200
Saturday, 29th April, 2017
WHAT: Sea Food & Wine Festival
Come enjoy a great night of good music by H_art the Band, Ommy Dimpoz, Kidum, Juu Kua the Band and great mixes by DJ Wesley and DJ Bonezz, while indulging in great wine and delicious sea food for all you foodies.
WHERE: PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Shanzu
WHO: H_art the Band, Ommy Dimpoz, Kidum
TIME: 12pm
ENTRY: Sh.1000
You might also like
Eating by colour: Red Foods
Who knew that colour coding food could add so many benefits to the body. We take you through the most sensitive colour on the spectrum, red. It also happens to
Video: Diamond Platnumz wants to marry you
Tanzanian music artiste Diamond Platnumz has crossed continents and now brings you’want to marry you’ a new hit music video featuring American RnB superstar Neyo. Just hours into its release,
5 celebrity babies who are living better lives than any of us ever will
Unfortunately we can’t choose to whom we are born. If that was the case we would all be Bill Gates’ children. But there are some celeb babies out here killing
0 Comments
No Comments Yet!
You can be first to comment this post!