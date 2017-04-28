Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

Need plot this weekend? We have you covered
April 28, 2017 21 Views

Friday, 28th April, 2017

WHAT: Sirocco Presents Hyenah Rise/Freerange Records

Sirocco is quite chuffed to be hosting Rise resident,HYENAH! Currently on his 2017 African Tour and is making a stop in Nairobi,Kenya.

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

Night dancers at the alchemist bar. PHOTO/CHRISTINE KEYONZO/X NEWS.

WHO: Hyenah, SURAJ, EUGGY

HYENAH. Photo, Twitter.

TIME: 9 pm

ENTRY: Sh.1500 at the gate, ladies free until 10pm

 

Friday, 28th April, 2017

WHAT: Girls Are Also Funny

This is a platform that girls will share not only issues that affect women but also society as a whole in a satirical humorous manner.The truth is told laughingly! with a hope to help correct ills against the girl in general – from childhood, schooling, leadership, workplace, globally up and to the house

WHERE: Kenya National Theatre

WHO: Teacher Wanjiku

TIME: 7 pm

ENTRY: Sh.1000

 

Saturday, 29th April, 2017

WHAT: Paint the Run 2017

First ever Holi Run and Festival event in Kenya aimed towards: – promoting harmony amongst Kenyans – creating happiness – encouraging healthiness

WHERE: The Arboretum

PHOTO.SKYSCRAPER CITY

WHO: Dela, Le Band, Kristoff

TIME: 9 am

ENTRY: Sh.1000 single ticket, Sh.3200 group ticket

 

Saturday, 29th April, 2017

WHAT: Nyama Choma Festival

ChomaFest is a fun & interactive event that brings together young upcoming professionals in an informal, relaxed chilled out Kenyan themed atmosphere with locally inspired menus.

WHERE: Ruaraka Sports Club Ground

WHO: Khaligraph, Hope Kid

TIME: 10 am

ENTRY: Sh.500 regular, Sh.1500 VIP, Group ticket Sh.2200

 

Saturday, 29th April, 2017

WHAT: Sea Food & Wine Festival

Come enjoy a great night of good music by H_art the Band, Ommy Dimpoz, Kidum, Juu Kua the Band and great mixes by DJ Wesley and DJ Bonezz, while indulging in great wine and delicious sea food for all you foodies.

WHERE: PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Shanzu

WHO: H_art the Band, Ommy Dimpoz, Kidum

H_art the Band performing on stage.

TIME: 12pm

ENTRY: Sh.1000

Previous VIDEO: Eric Omondi shows you 'How to be Trump' with new hilarious video
Next Chipukeezy wearing a wig and leso causes mixed reactions online
Tags nairobi night lifethings to do in nairobiweekend plot
Category Entertainment

You might also like

Latest 0 Comments

Eating by colour: Red Foods

Who knew that colour coding food could add so many benefits to the body. We take you through the most sensitive colour on the spectrum, red. It also happens to

Video: Diamond Platnumz wants to marry you
Entertainment 0 Comments

Video: Diamond Platnumz wants to marry you

Tanzanian music artiste Diamond Platnumz has crossed continents and now brings you’want to marry you’ a new hit music video featuring American RnB superstar Neyo. Just hours into its release,

5 celebrity babies who are living better lives than any of us ever will
Entertainment 0 Comments

5 celebrity babies who are living better lives than any of us ever will

Unfortunately we can’t choose to whom we are born. If that was the case we would all be Bill Gates’ children. But there are some celeb babies out here killing

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply