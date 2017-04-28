Need plot this weekend? We have you covered

Friday, 28th April, 2017

WHAT: Sirocco Presents Hyenah Rise/Freerange Records

Sirocco is quite chuffed to be hosting Rise resident,HYENAH! Currently on his 2017 African Tour and is making a stop in Nairobi,Kenya.

WHERE: The Alchemist Bar

WHO: Hyenah, SURAJ, EUGGY

TIME: 9 pm

ENTRY: Sh.1500 at the gate, ladies free until 10pm

WHAT: Girls Are Also Funny

This is a platform that girls will share not only issues that affect women but also society as a whole in a satirical humorous manner.The truth is told laughingly! with a hope to help correct ills against the girl in general – from childhood, schooling, leadership, workplace, globally up and to the house

WHERE: Kenya National Theatre

WHO: Teacher Wanjiku

TIME: 7 pm

ENTRY: Sh.1000

Saturday, 29th April, 2017

WHAT: Paint the Run 2017

First ever Holi Run and Festival event in Kenya aimed towards: – promoting harmony amongst Kenyans – creating happiness – encouraging healthiness

WHERE: The Arboretum

WHO: Dela, Le Band, Kristoff

TIME: 9 am

ENTRY: Sh.1000 single ticket, Sh.3200 group ticket

Saturday, 29th April, 2017

WHAT: Nyama Choma Festival

ChomaFest is a fun & interactive event that brings together young upcoming professionals in an informal, relaxed chilled out Kenyan themed atmosphere with locally inspired menus.

WHERE: Ruaraka Sports Club Ground

WHO: Khaligraph, Hope Kid

TIME: 10 am

ENTRY: Sh.500 regular, Sh.1500 VIP, Group ticket Sh.2200

Saturday, 29th April, 2017

WHAT: Sea Food & Wine Festival

Come enjoy a great night of good music by H_art the Band, Ommy Dimpoz, Kidum, Juu Kua the Band and great mixes by DJ Wesley and DJ Bonezz, while indulging in great wine and delicious sea food for all you foodies.

WHERE: PrideInn Paradise Beach Resort, Shanzu

WHO: H_art the Band, Ommy Dimpoz, Kidum

TIME: 12pm

ENTRY: Sh.1000