Chipukeezy wearing a wig and leso causes mixed reactions online

Comedian Chipukeezy took to social media to air his views on the ongoing election activities and NASA deal. Adopting a ‘blonde’ or ditzy persona in a video he asks, “Nasa sasa flagbearer wamepea Raila?” adding “ataenda Nairobi Diaries?”
Someone off camera answers his clueless questions while he plays with the wig on his head. He also happens to be wearing a khanga in the clip which has stirred up some strong sentiments among his fans. With some questioning his sexuality, “Ata kama ni Comedy punguza ushoga brathe. Hizi mbaya mbaya achia shanikwa” one person added, ” wee acha hii ufala utaekewa muchele ushangae, haya wee ndakumambira mie, waulizee waswahili watakujibu,” and “acha ushoga.ama unanyege za kufirwa.”
While others opining that he makes a rather attractive girl, “This is beautiful though” one fan said and another seconded with, “U make a very pretty Chic.”
Trying to understand the Nasa deal 😅😅😅😅😅😅😅#justforluaghs @empwesskerry you sound like a fisi sana
Posted by Chipukeezy vinie on Thursday, April 27, 2017
