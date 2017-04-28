Business highlights – UN agency offers Kenyan innovators Ksh1.5 million to support environmental conservation

Rockefeller Foundation urges employers to embrace new technology to increase effectiveness of job matching services

New technology can help increase the effectiveness of job matching services, global consulting firm, Accenture, the Rockefeller Foundation and the World Bank have affirmed

Citing successful programmes in Kenya, the organisations have argued that online career and recruitment platforms can help improve the efficiency of job matching across diverse sectors

A World Bank Development Report on Digital Dividends (2016) states that the rapid spread of digital technologies around the world is boosting economic growth and expands opportunities in many instances

The Fuzu portal in Kenya, for instance, supported by The Rockefeller Foundation and Accenture, applies psychometric testing making it easier for young job seekers to find a job that matches their interests.

The technology also helps youth identify skills gaps in relation to the job profiles of their interest, and offers them the opportunity to gain those skills through self-learning modules. In addition, employers benefit from recruitment technology solutions such as the automated analysis of resumes.

The benefits of technological changes, however, are not evenly distributed to workers globally. For high-skilled workers, technology in most cases complements their skills, increases their productivity, and often leads to higher wages. Whereas for middle and low-skilled workers, benefits depend on the degree to which technology either complements or substitutes workers in job functions.

UN agency offers Kenyan innovators Ksh1.5 million to support environmental conservation

UN Environment, an agency of the United Nations that assists developing countries in implementing environmentally sound policies and practices, is currently seeking applications for its Young Champions of the Earth competition

The organization aims to nurture the next generation of environmental leaders

Selected applicants will compete for grants and each winner will receive US$15,000 (Ksh1.5 million) in seed funding

Six Young Champions of the Earth are selected every year, one from each global region (Africa, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean, North America, and West Asia).

Winners will attend an all-expense paid event dubbed the United Nations Environment Assembly in Nairobi in December 2017, and the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 2018.

They will be introduced to over 100 environment ministers at the Champions of the Earth Gala Dinner.

They will also receive publicity and recognition through online and global media; access to high-profile mentors and customized training in communications, project planning, financial management as well as participation in an all-expense paid intensive, one-week entrepreneurship course in Europe in the first quarter of 2018.

USAID offers Sh200 million in funding in bid to accelerate entrepreneurship

The United States Agency for International Development’s (USAID’s) Global Development Alliance (GDA) is currently seeking applications for its Partnering to Accelerate Entrepreneurship (PACE) Initiative

The drive is focused on fostering entrepreneurship and catalysing private investment into early stage enterprises operating in developing countries

Models will focus on facilitating investments that are typically in the range of US$25,000 (Ksh2.6 million) to US$250,000 (Ksh26 million)

The PACE initiative seeks to identify and test innovative investment models that have the potential to be sustained, replicated, or scaled which provide private or blended financing to entrepreneurs in the developing world.

USAID is interested in models that invest in both for-profit traditional and social enterprises.

The award will have a ceiling of US$2 million (Ksh207 million) and a floor of US$1 million (Ksh103 million).

USAID stated that it will welcome applications from private businesses, business and trade associations, foundations, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), faith-based organizations, international organizations, colleges and universities, civic groups and regional organizations.