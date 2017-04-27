Shaniqwa announces she is ‘running’ for Women Rep

April 27, 2017 40 Views

Comedian/socialite and everyday crossdresser Kelvin Mwangi aka Shaniqwa recently posted a poster online that has people confused. The admittedly very well put together poster that announces his candidacy for Nairobi Women Rep under the SOS (Socialite of all Socialites)  party. Leaving aside the fact that Shaniqwa is actually a man fans are having a hard time digesting the information.

One wrote, “it seems ushaanza kusahau that you are a dude.i was ur fan wen u were Karis at HOK, just cut this s**t and start manning up,” while another added, “Boring ,pliz change now things are getting out of hand,you can act ukiwa mwanaume also.”

“Shaniqwa aende for teeth whitening…she/he is a brand now…aache ujinga,,,brown teeth ni old school sana..” and  “I thought he was a dude.. I mean the dressing and everything was just an act.. Tf!!”

The socialite has only this to say about the new gig he is gunning for, “Press conference coming soon….”

