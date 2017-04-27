Newspaper summaries-April 27 2017

DAILY NATION

Uhuru, Raila allies kicked out in Jubilee, ODM polls: Allies of President Kenyatta and Nasa co-principal Raila Odinga have been voted out by a seemingly decisive public in the Jubilee and ODM nominations which have been marked with violence, chaos and confusion. In Kiambu, voters overwhelmingly voted out Governor William Kabogo in favour of Kabete MP Ferdinand Waititu. Six MPs were also kicked out in the Jubilee Party nominations in President Kenyatta’s backyard. Among the MPs kicked out was Kiambu Woman Rep Anna Nyokabi, a relative of President Kenyatta, who lost by a huge margin to radio journalist Gathoni Wamuchomba.

D-Day for Nasa as coalition set to announce its flagbearer: Nasa will today unveil a line-up which comprises the presidential candidate, his deputy and posts of premier cabinet secretary and his two deputies. The negotiated agreement seen by the Nation reveals that the coalition’s presidential candidate, once elected into office, will delegate the day-to-day running of the government to the holder of the powerful office of the premier cabinet secretary who will also be in charge of the state department of Internal Security and administration of the national government. One of the two deputy premier cabinet secretaries will be in charge of the state department of Public Service and the Foreign Affairs ministry while the other will oversee the state department of Devolution and the Treasury.

Musila accuses Kalonzo for loss to Malombe: Kitui senator David Musila has blamed Wiper Party Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for his loss in the contest for the party’s Kitui gubernatorial ticket and promised to consult his supporters on his next political move. Mr Musila disputed the results in which governor Julius Malombe had beat him by garnering 88,328 votes against 74,308 votes that he got. In a hurriedly convened press conference in his office at Parliament buildings on Wednesday at about 7.45pm after the incumbent was announced the winner, Mr Musila claimed that the party leader ordered the results generated by the governor’s team be announced as legitimate.

THE STANDARD

Kenya Revenue Authority barred from Joho’s accounts: Governor Hassan Joho has been handed a political lifeline after the High Court barred the State from prosecuting him over claims of forging academic certificates. The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) had also accused Joho of evading tax. The High Court barred the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) from prosecuting Joho and ruled investigations against him appeared malicious and politically motivated. Justice Eric Ogola noted several State agencies had descended on the governor in recent months for no other reason but malice. He said it was apparent action taken against Joho was designed to destroy his political career and bid to defend his seat in August.

Oburu, Midiwo fall, Orengo wins and Nyong’o still fighting on: Amid claims of massive irregularities and voter bribery big names flop in Nyanza as ODM gets new blood in the region that has supported Raila’s candidature in the big race since 1997. Once again big names associated with Opposition leader Raila Odinga fell in ODM primaries in Nyanza region as new blood came on board. First to fall was Raila’s elder brother, Oburu Oginga followeed by party Whip Jakoyo Midiwo, the Gem MP. Also to face the axe was Rarieda MP Nicholas Gumbo who was fighting for Siaya governorship. However, for ODM’s top legal mind James Orengo it was a smooth sail for the Siaya Senate seat.

Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo speaks after her house is burnt down: Mbita MP Millie Odhiambo’s home was burnt down just a day after she won the ODM nominations. The house at Urianda village, Lambwe ward in Mbita constituency, was burnt down by unknown people last evening in what the MP attributed to protests by her opponents after she won the primaries. A mob is said to have torched the only house in the compound, destroying household items. Ms Odhiambo claimed that the attack had been intended to eliminate her because of her victory in the ODM primaries. She recorded a statement at Mbita police station.

THE STAR

IEBC to train 150,000 cops before August 8 contest: The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission plans to train up to 150,000 police officers on election laws and security before the August polls. The commission is mapping out hotspots in all the 47 counties to prepare for any risk of political violence. An American NGO, the National Democratic Institute, recently concluded in a report that pre- and post-election violence is a major concern for Kenyans. Prior to and during political party primaries, the country was hit by a wave of unrest in Kisumu, Homa Bay, Kirinyaga and Kiambu. But the IEBC told the Star they are using the early warning signals as a mitigation strategy.

Bishop Wanjiru to be charged for destruction of voting material: Bishop Margaret Wanjiru,is expected in court on Thursday to face various charges including disruption and destruction of polling materials. Wanjiru, a Nairobi governor seat aspirant spent the night at Parklands police after she was arrested from City Park polling centre. The Bishop stormed the centre accompanied by her supporters. She disrupted and destroyed voting materials on claims that votes from outside the area were ferried there. Moments before her arrest, Wanjiru claimed she had found ballot papers of Dagoretti South in the station which is in Karura ward, Westlands constituency.

Wambora wins Embu Jubilee ticket, beats Mbarire with over 18,000 votes: The final results from Embu county have been released, confirming a resounding victory for incumbent governor Martin Wambora. The governor beat his only competitor, Runyenjes MP Cecily Mbarire, by more than 18,000 votes. He garnered 60,549 votes, against Mbarire’s 41,987. The tally started on Tuesday night and ended 5 pm on Wednesday in all the four constituencies in Embu County. Wambora will now face senator Lenny Kivuti, who is vying for the seat on Maendeleo Chap chap party, and businessman Kithinji Kiragu on PNU, in August. The voters appeared to punish all perceived enemies of the governor as all aspirants allied to Mbarire lost heavily in the nominations.

BUSINESS DAILY

Kenya’s first crude oil pipeline takes shape: Kenya is moving towards construction of its first crude oil pipeline from Turkana oilfields to the Coast with the line design and environmental audit expected from July. British oil explorer Tullow, the developer of the Turkana oilfields, yesterday said engineering studies and contracting are ongoing in preparation for the pipeline’s final design, dubbed front end engineering design (FEED). Construction of the 865-kilometre pipeline between Lokichar and Lamu was estimated last year to be completed in the second quarter of 2021 at a cost of Sh210 billion. The line will enable Kenya to pump out about 100,000 barrels a day for exports.

German appliances firm in Kenya gas cookers recall: German home appliance maker BSH has warned its consumers in Kenya to check their gas cooking appliances “immediately” for a gas supply fault which could cause the appliances to explode in extreme cases. The company, billed as Europe’s largest manufacturer of home appliances, in a notice published in Kenyan dailies warned on Tuesday that models of its Bosch – FS gas cookers manufactured between January 2009 and October 2011 have been shown to have a fault affecting the gas supply.

Drought shrinks Q1 tea production as factory operations drag: Drought has led to a dramatic fall in production during the first quarter of the year, industry officials said on Wednesday. Factories managed by the Kenya Tea Development Agency (KTDA) are now operating below average following a sharp drop in the amount of green leaf delivered by farmers, with the worst hit areas being Kirinyaga, Nyeri and Embu counties. Tea leaves delivered by farmers dropped by 25 per cent to 705.2 million kg in the nine months to March compared to 936.6 million kg in a similar period last year. KTDA warned that the production dip and lower prices at the Mombasa Tea Auction also mean that output is unlikely to match the Sh84 billion generated last year, translating to lower earnings for 560,000 smallholder farmers.