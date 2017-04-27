News highlights-April 27 2017 Wiper Chairman David Musila resigns to vie for Kitui Governor seat as independent candidate

Wiper Chairman David Musila resigns to vie for Kitui Governor seat as independent candidate

Kitui Senator David Musila has resigned as Chairman and Member of the Wiper Democratic Movement (WDM) a day after he lost in the Kitui nominations.

Musila was beaten by his political friend turned bitter rival, Governor Julius Malombe who clinched the Wiper Party ticket to seek a second term in office.

Dr Malombe garnered 88,382 votes while Mr Musila got 74,308 votes in the bitter contest whose tallying of votes took more than 50 hours to conclude as the candidates disagreed on the results.

After the loss, Musila has now turned the gun to Kalonzo Musyoka, the party leader of Wiper accusing him of rocking the party from within.

No respite for politicians as High Court declines to stop party hoping

Politicians yesterday suffered a major blow as the High Court declined to allow party hoping in a case filed by the Council of Governors.

Justice John Mativo dismissed a case filed by the Council saying party hoping does not stop one from participating in elections as an independent candidate.

The Council of Governors had lodged the complaint in court arguing that the rule barring party hoping denies politicians the freedom to make political choices which is contrary to the Constitution.

Shock as 28 million Kenyans are at risk of being infected with malaria

A staggering 28 million Kenyans risk being infected with malaria even as the government steps up its effort to reduce the spread of the disease.

Director of Medical Services Jackson Kioko, however, said in Narok during World Malaria Day on Tuesday that the Ministry has intensified the fight against the killer parasitic disease.

Kioko said according to their statistics one out of 50 people tested of malaria turn out to be positive. He added that the government was committed to eradicating malaria, adding that a vaccine to prevent its spread was undergoing final testing in the country, Malawi and Ghana to ensure it was safe to children under five years.

