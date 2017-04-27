Business highlights – Online retailer Jumia posts Ksh12 billion loss as customer numbers plummet

Kenya beats US, EU in use of renewable energy as state moves to scale up power production by 980 per cent

Renewable sources of energy represent 87% of Kenya’s energy mix

Having adequate power from renewable sources will ensure security of supply and cost effective tariffs, says Eng Isaac Kiva, Director of Renewable Energy at the Kenyan Ministry of Energy and Petroleum

Experts say alternative sources of power will enhance the country’s competitiveness and facilitate its socio-economic transformation

Kenya’s renewable sector has been growing steadily in recent months, the latest data from Asoko Insight, the intelligence partner of the Africa Renewable Energy Leaders’ Summit (ARELS) reveals.According to the study, renewables represent 87 per cent of the energy mix in Kenya as at the start of 2017, an impressive performance compared to players such as the European Union (25.4% in 2014) and the USA (10% in 2015).

Kenya’s 2015-2035 Generation and Transmission master plan projected that by 2030, the country’s power demand will be at 4,732 megawatts (MW).

According to Eng Kiva, this will cumulatively entail an investment of US$52 billion (Ksh5.4 trillion) but the government alone may not mobilize adequate resources, therefore the Ministry of Energy and Petroleum is expanding its efforts to attract investments.

One of Africa’s largest such projects and Kenya’s largest single private investment, the US$691 million (Ksh71 billion) Lake Turkana Wind Farm, has a nameplate capacity of 300MW and is scheduled for early completion in second quarter of 2017.

Online retailer Jumia posts Ksh12.4 billion loss as customer numbers and sales figures plummet

E-commerce platform Jumia Group has reported a net loss of Ksh12.4 billion for the year to December

The business, which has operations in Kenya, recorded a drop in revenues and customer numbers

Jumia, which is owned by German-based technology firm Rocket Internet, says its net loss improved from the previous year’s Ksh20 billion, even as its sales in 2016 dropped 41.6% to Ksh9.4 billion

The online retailer, which operates nine products across 23 African countries, saw its total transactions grow 4.3 per cent despite active customers reducing by 100,000 to 1.5 million.

Rocket Internet said in a statement that revenue decreased impacted by the continuing shift from e-commerce towards a marketplace business model, by the slowdown of the Nigerian economy and currency devaluations in June 2016.

Jumia is expected to grow revenues by a low double-digit percentage during the financial year 2017, the firm said. The online retailer opened shop in Kenya in March 2013, having been founded in Nigeria a year earlier. The Kenyan unit is ranked third in revenue in Africa behind Nigeria and Egypt, underlining the fact that online shopping is gaining currency in the country on the back of high internet penetration.

University student arrested, charged in Kenya Power token scam

A Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) student was arrested and charged at a Thika Court for conning unsuspecting members of the public using fake electricity tokens

Simon Gitau Kimani, a first year student at the university’s main campus, was nabbed by Kenya Power security officers on April 24, 2017

He pleaded guilty and was remanded pending judgement on May 4, 2017

He was booked in at Juja Police Station. He appeared before the Thika Chief Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. The BSC Industrial Technology student has been running advertisements on social media purporting to be selling fairly priced KPLC tokens.

Upon receiving payment for the non-existent tokens from his targets, he would block their numbers, cutting of further communication and leaving them aggrieved.

At the time of his arrest at his hostel room, Mr Gitau was found in possession of assorted Safaricom sim cards, ID cards, a Techno phone with a line used for the con game and a laptop with the scam advert documents.

Kenya Power’s Security Services Manager Major Geoffrey Kigen (Rtd) has cautioned members of the public against engaging in any transactions with unauthorized persons in regard to acquisition of electricity supply and payment for the service thereafter.