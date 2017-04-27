4 Kenyan models killing the game internationally

International fashion is known to be a ‘member’s only’ club. Models and designers are in put into categories where exclusivity is everything. Even though in the past, a few black models such as Naomi Campbell and Alek Wek have paved a difficult path for newer faces, it is still a long way for many black and African girls on the scene. Here are some that are making waves in the international fashion world.

Malaika Firth

23-year-old Firth is no stranger on a catwalk. Despite her young age, she has featured on numerous magazines and runways starting out at the age of 17 on the New York Fashion Week SS2012 for Odilon. Born in Kenya but raised in London, the statuesque beauty has appeared in the Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, SS2014 Prada menswear show and was the first Black model in 19 years to show up a Prada campaign in 2013. Her fashion work for brands include Burberry, Asos, Dolce & Gabbana, Marc Jacobs and Kenzo. Firth has been compared to Naomi Campbell and seems to welcome the compliment, “After that Prada campaign when I was being compared to Naomi Campbell I was so happy. She’s a legend. And if things aren’t changing in fashion, they need to.”

Giannina Oteto

Giannina Oteto has been a whirlwind for the last two years. Although ‘Selfied’ magazine describes her a ‘refugee’ the Kenyan model is in anything but a dilemma. She featured in a L’Oréal campaign titled ‘True Match’ together with Hollywood actress Blake Lively. Giannina was also a notable figure on the much anticipated Yeezy Season 3 at New York Fashion Week early last year, which was rapper Kanye West’s third collection into the fashion world. She also happens to be the frozen face featured in Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino’s latest album ‘Awaken My Love.’

Nicole Atieno

18-year-old Nicole Atieno might not be the most famous name in the country but she deserves all the attention that comes her way. Another model compared to Naomi Campbell, Atieno is based in Germany and has appeared multiple times on Gucci campaigns. She has also been featured in Prada, Bottega Veneta and presented on the cover of Harper’s Bazaar twice. Nicole is represented by International Model Management based in London.

Naro Lokuruka

Naro most recently was part of spreads on Elle South Africa and Marie Claire South Africa. Based in Canada but born in Turkaka, the model has reportedly walked for “12 different designers during fashion week in Toronto.” She has appeared in Vogue Italia, The Globe and Mail and Schön! Magazine.

