Sports headlines-April 26 2017 Costa scores twice as Chelsea stretch lead to 7 points

Costa scores twice as Chelsea stretch lead to 7 points
Chelsea restored their lead at the top of the Premier League to seven points with a convincing win over Southampton at Stamford Bridge. Antonio Conte’s side had seen their advantage cut by Tottenham after the Blues’ loss at Manchester United – but this was an emphatic response to follow on from Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final win against their London rivals.
Eden Hazard and Diego Costa were both back in the starting line-up after Wembley and were key figures, the Belgian putting Chelsea ahead with a low shot after five minutes.
Former Chelsea midfielder Oriol Romeu bundled in an equaliser for Saints before Gary Cahill headed the title pace-setters back in front right on half-time, a moment that effectively decided the destination of the points.
Costa confirmed Chelsea’s supremacy with a header early in the second half before scoring his second with a low shot late on.
Tottenham’s Wanyama wins Best of Africa Award
Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Victor Wanyama’s ongoing charity work was recognised as he won a Best of Africa role model award.
Some of the continent’s biggest names in sports, art and entertainment were in attendance at the Rosewood Hotel in Holborn, London for the awards ceremony to recognise some of Africa’s sporting role models and their philanthropic contributions.
African entrepreneur and philanthropist Tsitsi Masiyiwa was the event’s keynote speaker, and also presented some of the awards. 25-year-old Wanyama is the ambassador for a series of charities, including Jersey-based organisation Jersey 2 Africa 4 Football Foundation.
In winning the BOA award, Wanyama follows in the footsteps of the likes of Didier Drogba, Yaya Toure, Alexandre Song and Odion Ighalo, all of whom have had their work recognised in recent years.
Honoured to win an award for my work helping disadvantaged children in Kenya. It is important to help those less fortunate than ourselves. pic.twitter.com/X3gPBxHE6D
— Victor Wanyama (@VictorWanyama) April 25, 2017
