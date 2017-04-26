SportPesa inks a deal with Spanish Football league as new sponsor

The agreement is another step forward in LaLiga’s bid to get closer to followers of Spanish football in Africa.

A global gaming brand (Sportpesa)has broken new ground after entering an agreement with the Spanish Football League, to become LaLiga’s official African Betting Partner. The company strives to contribute to the growth of sports in each of the markets in which it operates and is also strongly committed to transparency and integrity, values with which LaLiga is synonymous.

The deal was inked yesterday with both parties present (Sportpesa and LaLiga’s President Javier Tebas) where the agreement will see LaLiga grow and get closer to its fans in Africa.

LaLiga being the best league in the world, it is paramount for LaLiga to constantly get closer to its fans all over the world and integrate more African clubs in international sports.

“We believe that this partnership will bring into Africa LaLiga, which is a globally recognized leader in football talent development. It ties well with our company’s objective of developing the sport in Africa by bringing in the invaluable professional experience of one of the top leagues in Europe” Karauri declared.

With this agreement, it hopes to achieve much greater visibility and understanding of Spanish clubs overseas. It is another example of LaLiga’s internationalization strategy, the aim of which is to expand its brand and fly the flag for Spanish football all over the world.

A truly global sporting property, LaLiga also has offices in the United States, China, the United Arab Emirates, India, and Singapore, boasting a global audience of some 2.5 billion people in over 180 countries.

LaLiga and SportPesa are united by a shared vision and conviction concerning the potential for growth of football across Africa.