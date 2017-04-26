Raila kin Oburu Odinga and Jakoyo Midiwo defeated in ODM nominations

Raila kin Oburu Odinga and Jakoyo Midiwo defeated in ODM nominations
April 26, 2017 88 Views

Close allies and relatives of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga have been felled in the ongoing party’s nominations in what is a blow for the Opposition bigwig.

Raila’s brother and Nominated MP Oburu Odinga lost in the party’s Bondo constituency’s primaries as he was floored by the incumbent Gideon Ochanda who garnered 28446 votes against his paltry 4000 votes in preliminary results. The former assistant minister of finance had previously served as Bondo MP in 1994 before losing in the 2013 general elections.

READ ALSO: ODM calls off Nairobi county nominations slated for today

Nominated MP Oburu Odinga casts his vote in the ODM primaries on April 25 2017 (Photo: Mac Otani)

READ ALSO: Funyula MP Paul Otuoma ditches Raila’s ODM

Bondo member of parliament Gideon Ochanda harvests capsicum (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Another kin of the former premier who swam against the electorate’s tide is his cousin Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo who was defeated in the ODM parliamentary nominations by Elisha Odhiambo. The incumbent managed 8950 votes against his ouster’s 13400 votes.

Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo on Parliament Building grounds,Nairobi on September 12,2015 (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Midiwo however disputed the results saying the process was shambolic as he hinted at running as an independent to retain his seat in the August 8 polls.

Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo at a polling station where he alleged a plot had been hatched to rig him out (Photo: The Star Kenya)

Previous Sports headlines-April 26 2017 Costa scores twice as Chelsea stretch lead to 7 points
Next News highlights-April 26 2017 Kabogo bids Kiambu people goodbye sensing early defeat
Tags Gem MP Jakoyo MidiwoNominated MP Oburu OdingaODM nominationsODM party leader Raila Odinga
Category LatestPolitics

You might also like

News 0 Comments

Political instability, trade barriers will stifle regional growth, experts warn

 Political stability, fewer trade barriers and infrastructure development will be needed to help drive regional growth in East Africa, new reports from the World Trade Organization (WTO) and shipping company

Latest 0 Comments

Wealthy Kenyans flock into mixed use developments as ‘boring’ properties lose their lustre

Wealthy consumers, along with Kenya’s rapidly-growing middle-class population are flocking into mixed use developments as standard housing units continue to lose their appeal. The latest research by real estate group,

Kenya women’s Cricket skippers Daisy Wairimu in stable condition after undergoing Surgery following her involvement in a road accident on Sunday
Sports 0 Comments

Kenya women’s Cricket skippers Daisy Wairimu in stable condition after undergoing Surgery following her involvement in a road accident on Sunday

Daisy Wairimu underwent a successful surgery after her involvement in a road accident on Sunday. The Kenya women’s cricket captain was travelling to Nakuru from Nairobi when the accident happened near Gilgil

0 Comments

No Comments Yet!

You can be first to comment this post!

Leave a Reply