Raila kin Oburu Odinga and Jakoyo Midiwo defeated in ODM nominations

Close allies and relatives of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga have been felled in the ongoing party’s nominations in what is a blow for the Opposition bigwig.

Raila’s brother and Nominated MP Oburu Odinga lost in the party’s Bondo constituency’s primaries as he was floored by the incumbent Gideon Ochanda who garnered 28446 votes against his paltry 4000 votes in preliminary results. The former assistant minister of finance had previously served as Bondo MP in 1994 before losing in the 2013 general elections.

Another kin of the former premier who swam against the electorate’s tide is his cousin Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo who was defeated in the ODM parliamentary nominations by Elisha Odhiambo. The incumbent managed 8950 votes against his ouster’s 13400 votes.

Midiwo however disputed the results saying the process was shambolic as he hinted at running as an independent to retain his seat in the August 8 polls.