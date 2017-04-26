Over 200,000 Kenyans to receive free hypertension screening

Ministry of health will in the month of May offer free blood screening for High Blood Pressure (HBD) commonly known as hypertension

According to the survey Ddubbed Nation Stepwise survey, 85% of Kenyans have no idea of what HBP is while 8 per cent of the remaining 15% are on medication

The month long campaign is targeting to screen over 25 million people globally as agreed by other global health stakeholders

The Ministry of Health (MoH) in conjunction with the Kenya Cardiac Society (KCS) among other health stakeholders have today launched a national wide campaign geared at offering free hypertension screening to over 200,000 Kenyans as government intensifies war against cardiovascular diseases.

The campaign comes following a recent study dubbed Nation Stepwise survey which revealed that almost one in four Kenyans is living with High Blood Pressure (HBP) and more than half of Kenyan population have never had their blood pressure measured.

Speaking during the official launch of the campaign at a Nairobi hotel, Prof. Elijah Ogola clinical cardiology and lecture at University of Nairobi (UON) said a third of global population have hypertension.

‘’One in each group of four Kenyans have high blood pressure,’’ said Dr. Ogola adding that 13% which is about 9 million deaths globally are as a result of the HBD disease.

The study further notes that 565 of adults in Kenya have never been screened for hypertension out of which 70% are men while 40 per cent are women.

Health Principal Secretary Julius Korir said that cardiovascular diseases are ranked second after infections disease as the top contributor to Kenya’s mortality burden.

‘’We want to encourage all Kenyans to regularly measure their blood pressure awareness because is the first step to better health,’’ said Korir.

‘’We will have free blood pressure measurement and health education at various locations across the country during the campaign period. Those locations shall be communicated at the beginning of the campaign,’’ he said.

To further deal with skyrocketing cases of Non-Communicable Disease (NCD), Korir said the government through the ministry of health in in process of implementing the National NCD Strategy.

‘’There is an urgent need for sustained public awareness campaigns and interventions to reduce these risk factors and the burden of cardiovascular disease in Kenya,’’ Korir said.

Dr. Ogola who is also the chairman of the measurement month said the one month long campaign would be for only those vulnerable Kenyans who have not screened their blood before and urged those who would not be screened to do so even after the campaign as the services would remain operational in over 15 counties.

‘’Every hospital, schools, supermarkets, major road junctions and shopping malls will be providing free blood screening,’’ he said.