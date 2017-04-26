Newspaper summaries-April 26 2017

Daily Nation

Five governors out in Jubilee, ODM polls: Four governors and nine MPs from the Jubilee Party and ODM on Tuesday became the first victims of voters’ wrath after they lost in nominations. Governors Cleophas Lagat (Nandi), Benjamin Cheboi (Baringo), Joseph Ndathi (Kirinyaga) and John Mruttu (Taita Taveta) are the first county bosses to lose their seats in the hotly contested primaries in Rift Valley, Central Kenya and Coast. Mr Cheboi and Mr Lagat were shown the door by voters. The Baringo governor was trounced by Mr Stanley Kiptis who by Tuesday evening had polled 65, 589 votes from three constituencies against the governor’s 21, 388. Results for Tiaty and Baringo North constituencies were yet to be received but preliminary figures showed that Mr Kiptis was ahead.

Police hunt for driver as 25 killed in horror crash: The driver of a passenger bus that killed 25 people on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway in a midnight crash was speeding when the crash happened, police and witnesses said on Tuesday. The accident occurred near Kambu shopping centre in Mtito-Andei, Makueni County, early Tuesday, when the Scania bus belonging to Buscar Company collided with a fuel tanker as it sped from the capital to the Coastal city. Police said they were looking for the driver, who is said to have fled. The bus driver was overtaking at Kalulu bridge, police said. On seeing the oncoming tanker he tried to return to his lane but crashed into the truck.

10,000 new police officers to be hired: The National Police Service will hire 10,000 officers who will be bonded for 10 years. Interested Kenyans aged between 18 and 28 are required to fill an application form ahead of the recruitment on May 11. Inspector-General of Police Joseph Boinnet laid out measures that would ensure only qualified people are hired. “An applicant who canvasses… or wilfully presents false academic certificates…or engages in any corrupt activity shall be disqualified and prosecuted,” he said. Those arrested could be fined up to Sh200,000 or jailed for two years. NPSC is mandated to employ police officers but has delegated the duty to the IG.

Waiguru ousts Ndathi, Kabogo accepts loss: Kirinyaga Governor Joseph Ndathi yesterday refused to concede defeat in the Jubilee Party primaries with nearly 75 per cent of results showing he was trailing two front-runners. By yesterday afternoon, Mr Ndathi was trailing former Devolution Cabinet Secretary Anne Waiguru and Kirinyaga Central MP Joseph Gitari who were neck and neck. Results from three of the four constituencies in the county indicated that Waiguru was slightly ahead of Gitari by 1,000 votes as delay in the recount of votes in populous Mwea dragged into the night.

Drama as governor and rival declared winners: There was drama in Migori County when Governor Okoth Obado and his rival Ochillo Ayacko were both declared winners of the ODM nominations in the governor’s race. Mr Obado had been declared the winner by returning officer Samson Olala before another returning officer, Tom Otike, declared Ayacko the winner later in the day. According to him, Obado won by 110,142 votes against his fiercest opponent Ayacko, a former Cabinet minister, who managed 59,449 votes. Parallel results However, Otike later emerged and released parallel results, showing Ayacko had beaten Obado by 110,350 against 68,000 votes.

Tributes pour in for Munyua Waiyaki: The curtain fell on Munyua Waiyaki, one of Kenya’s most assertive and independent-minded Foreign Affairs ministers. The 91-year-old statesman, who had been admitted at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi where he had been undergoing treatment, died yesterday morning at around 2.30 am. His daughter, Elizabeth Wairimu, said her father had breathing difficulties and had been taken to the hospital on Easter Monday. As Kenyatta’s Foreign minister, Dr Waiyaki earned the nickname, Kissinger of Africa, after he arm-twisted US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger into authorising sale of F5 fighter jets to Kenya. He is a descendant of Waiyaki wa Hinga.

Big names fall in contested nominations: Governor William Kabogo appears to have conceded defeat as results trickle in from Kiambu Jubilee’s primaries on Tuesday. Preliminary results show that the Governor is trailing behind significantly against longtime rival Ferdinand Waititu. Waititu currently has more than 14,000 votes against Kabogo’s 2,240. “I have not conceded defeat. I am not going to waste my time arguing things that are bloody obvious. You can read between the lines,” said the visibly distraught Governor on Tuesday night. “Whoever will be the next governor, I wish him well. This is a very serious job,” he added. Earlier in the day, Waititu was blocked by police when he attempted to gain access to the Kiambu tallying centre on Monday night.

27 killed in bus crash along Nairobi Mombasa road: Twenty-seven people died yesterday morning after their bus collided with a tanker on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway at Kalulu Bridge. Nineteen others were seriously injured when the accident occurred at 2.50am between Kambu and Nthange. Most suffered broken ribs, legs, hands and had gashing head wounds. They are admitted at Makindu and Kibwezi subcounty hospitals. The bus driver was trying to overtake another vehicle when it collided head-on with the tanker that was transporting vegetable oil. Twenty-four people died on the spot, while three others died on arrival in hospital.

Raila warns ODM election board against bungling nominations: ODM leader Raila Odinga has told the party’s National Elections Board to deliver credible nominations. The opposition chief cautioned NEB, chaired by East African Legislative Assembly member Judy Pareno, against any attempt to bungle the ongoing nominations. He also urged the elections appeal board to expedite the hearing of pending petitions. Raila cautioned the NEB when he met some of the executive members on Monday night. Raila, whose past unsuccessful presidential bids have been partly blamed on fraudulent primaries, is not only keen to avert a repeat, but also to ensure the process is aboveboard.

Gloomy CEOs see more staff retrenchments: Nearly a fifth of Nairobi-based companies plan to reduce staff in the next six months because of an unfavourable business climate, a study commissioned by the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa) shows. The survey by TIFA Research says banks, microfinance institutions and transport companies foresee staff cuts arising from information technology (IT) disruption and completion of the standard gauge railway while other sectors expect a slowdown in growth associated with political uncertainty and harsh weather conditions that have depressed agriculture. “Only 30% of the CEOs surveyed expect to hire more people in the next six months, 52% said their hiring position would remain unchanged while 18% foresee staff cuts,” Kepsa chief executive Carole Kariuki said.

Safaricom customers given free M-Pesa deal: Telecoms operator Safaricom on Tuesday said it had resolved a technical problem that caused Monday’s network outage, leaving millions of customers stranded. Safaricom chief executive Bob Collymore said their response team moved to fix the equipment failure that saw the network go down on Monday morning, rendering subscribers unable to make calls, send messages or transact over the M-Pesa platform. The cause of the debilitating incident was yet to be made public yet. Mr Collymore gave M-Pesa users 24 hours of free mobile money transfers as a balm for the inconvenience and losses suffered over the two days.

East African actuaries hit 46 but all are Kenyan: Kenya has seven newly qualified actuaries bringing the total number of the risk professionals in East Africa to 46. The Actuarial Society of Kenya (Task) on Tuesday said a consistent focus on transforming the actuarial profession in the country is beginning to show positive results, with the number of qualified members expected to increase rapidly. All the qualified actuaries in the East African market are Kenyans. To be qualified, an actuarial science graduate has to successfully complete a series of professional papers from bodies that are full members of International Actuarial Association. An actuary is a business professional who analyses the financial consequences of risk or an expert in risk management.