News highlights-April 26 2017 Kabogo bids Kiambu people goodbye sensing early defeat

Kabogo bids Kiambu people goodbye sensing early defeat

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo on Tuesday night conceded early defeat in the Jubilee gubernatorial race, appearing at a hurried news conference to state that he wished his rival Ferdinand Waititu well.

Early results showed Waititu commanding an early lead in most polling stations. Kabogo told the media that there was an unnamed individual who did not want him in the race.

He said he had complained about officials conducting the primary in Kiambu and had been assured there would be changes but nothing had been done.

“I wish Waititu well and to the people of Kiambu, it was worth it,” Kabogo said in a live TV interview.



Raila kin felled in ODM nominations

Close allies and relatives of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga have been felled in the ongoing party’s nominations in what is a blow for the Opposition bigwig.

Raila’s brother and Nominated MP Oburu Odinga lost in the party’s Bondo constituency’s primaries as he was floored by the incumbent Gideon Ochanda who garnered 28446 votes against his paltry 4000 votes in preliminary results. The former assistant minister of finance had previously served as Bondo MP in 1994 before losing in the 2013 general elections.

Another kin of the former premier who swam against the electorate’s tide is Gem MP Jakoyo Midiwo who was defeated in the ODM parliamentary nominations by Elisha Odhiambo. The incumbent managed 8950 votes against his ouster’s 13400 votes.

Midiwo however disputed the results saying the process was shambolic as he hinted at running as an independent to retain his seat in the August 8 polls.

Nandi County voters reject all MCAs, Governor

Voters in Nandi County have rejected all the current Members of County Assembly as well as the incumbent governor Cleophas Lagat in the Jubilee Party primaries.

According to official provisional results, Senator Stephen Sang is set to lead Jubilee in the gubernatorial race after garnering 56,511 votes.Veteran politician Henry Kosgei comes in second with 39,746 votes as incumbent governor Lagat trails with 3,082 votes.

Nandi County Jubilee Party primaries attracted heavyweights in county politics among them incumbent governor Lagat, senator Stephen Sang and former Industrialization minister Henry Kosgei.

After vote tally in various polling stations Tuesday morning, the young senator Stephen Sang awaits confirmation as the second ever Nandi County Governor in the Jubilee Party stronghold.