Moses Kuria drops F Bomb on live TV (VIDEO)

- Moses Kuria has been accused of facing incitement to violence charges before
- He dropped an expletive that had to be bleeped out on TV
A lot can be said about Moses Kuria, but one thing the Gatundu South MP is not, is modest. He has once again made heads roll. In an interview with NTV journalist Ken Mureithi, over some hullabaloo caused as the party primaries were going on. “Earlier on there was a commotion and you are being blamed for the start of that commotion,” Muerithi says. Moses Kuria, visibly irritated asks, “Blamed by who?” From the journalist’s body language it’s obvious that he knows something is coming and nervously clutches the microphone replying, “By some of the aspirants.” Kuria means business when he says, “I’m tired of stupid media. If someone accuses me bring them here. Everything wrong that happens in this country is blamed on Moses Kuria!” He drops the F word and ‘peaces’ out. Well it’s definitely hate speech of some sort.
READ ALSO: Moses Kuria and Ferdinand Waititu acquitted of hate speech charges
