King Kaka surprises his mother on her birthday with ‘secret trip’

It’s Rabbit’s mom’s birthday today and from the look of things it was a treat. The rapper took to social media in the early hours of the morning to chronicle the day s it unfolds. He revealed that he would be taking her for breakfast and recounted how his mother has been his rock since he was a child despite coming from a humble background.

He shared this particularly touching story that shows just how they have come together,”Today I woke up and remembered an incident, my mom alikuwa anauza fruits Enterprise rd in industrial area and just after high school nilikuwa Naenda kumsaidia, so morning hours as she would go to the market , I would go to open her fruit stand. So a particular Thursday I had college exams in the noon and I had just opened the stand , and minutes before my mom arrived, Kanjo arrested me , and took me to their car. So mom arrived akaambiwa your son ako kwa gari ya kanjo and she knew my paper was in an hours time. she came to the car and told Kanjo waniwachilie wamshike instead since I had a paper. I felt really bad that they would even consider arresting her , it was either they arrested her or I miss the paper. I was willing to miss the paper but not see my mom arrested, a few minutes later I was released but I said I am not going without my mother.”

In a separate post he wrote, “My mom made sure we got what we deserved, she is a strong believer in education. She struggled so that we could laugh today and we make sure she laughs daily. The Love is out of This world” adding, “Help me wish My Mom, Elizabeth, Queen Elizabeth The Legend herself a Happy Birthday.”

10:50am landed safely in Mombasa for her birthday celebrations. Happy Birthday Mom.



After taking her to an airport they landed in Mombasa to kick off the festivities which has so far included a boat trip and a visit to a museum. Rabbit has been known for being an emotive person, regularly heaping praise on his wife on social media.